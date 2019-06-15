शहर चुनें

Doctors Strike Live Update: Doctors gave 48 hours ultimatum to Mamata Government to meet demands

Live

डॉक्टरों ने ममता को दिया 48 घंटे का अल्टीमेटम, आईएमए ने स्वास्थ्य मंत्री से की मुलाकात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 15 Jun 2019 12:03 PM IST
Doctors Strike Live Update: Doctors gave 48 hours ultimatum to Mamata Government to meet demands
डॉक्टरों ने ममता सरकार को 48 घंटों का अल्टीमेटम दिया है - फोटो : ANI
लाइव अपडेट

12:03 PM, 15-Jun-2019
एम्स रेजिडेंट डॉक्टर्स एसोसिएशन (आरडीए) सदस्यों ने केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री हर्षवर्धन के प्रति आभार व्यक्त किया और गतिरोध को दूर करने के लिए उनके कदमों की सराहना की। उन्होंने कहा, ‘हमें पूरी उम्मीद है कि वह इसे प्राथमिकता देते हुए इस मामले का अति शीघ्र समाधान करेंगे।’ सफदरजंग अस्पताल आरडीए के अध्यक्ष प्रकाश ठाकुर ने भी इस मामले पर समान रुख अपनाया।
12:03 PM, 15-Jun-2019
एम्स रेजिडेंट डॉक्टर्स एसोसिएशन (आरडीए) के सदस्यों ने कहा कि अगर पश्चिम बंगाल के डॉक्टरों की मांगें 48 घंटे के भीतर पूरी नहीं की जाती हैं तो उन्हें अनिश्चितकालीन हड़ताल पर जाने के लिए मजबूर होना पड़ेगा। उन्होंने कहा, ‘हम पश्चिम बंगाल सरकार के शत्रुतापूर्ण और अड़ियल रवैये की निंदा करते हैं। एम्स, नई दिल्ली में हमारा विरोध तब तक जारी रहेगा जब तक न्याय नहीं मिल जाता।’
11:29 AM, 15-Jun-2019
कोलकाता के एनआरएस मेडिकल कॉलेज एंड हॉस्पिटल के जूनियर डॉक्टर्स की हिंसा को लेकर हड़ताल पांचवे दिन भी जारी है। 
 
10:48 AM, 15-Jun-2019
एम्स के रेसीडेंट डॉक्टर्स एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष अमरिंदर सिंह मल्ही ने कहा, 'सभी रेसीडेंट डॉक्टर्स काम पर वापस लौट आए हैं लेकिन काले बैज, पट्टियां और हेलमेट पहनकर हमारा सांकेतिक विरोध प्रदर्शन जारी रहेगा। यदि परिस्थिति बदतर होती है तो हम 17 जून से अनिश्चितकालीन हड़ताल पर जाएंगे।'
 
10:48 AM, 15-Jun-2019
इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन के एक प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉक्टर हर्षवर्धन से पश्चिम बंगाल में जारी डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल को लेकर मुलाकात की।
 
10:48 AM, 15-Jun-2019
अखिल भारतीय आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थान (AIIMS) के रेसीडेंट डॉक्टर्स एसोसिएशन ने कहा है कि, 'हम हड़ताली डॉक्टरों की मांग को मानने के लिए पश्चिम बंगाल सरकार को 48 घंटों का अल्टीमेटम देते हैं। यदि ऐसा नहीं हुआ तो हमें मजबूरन एम्स में अनिश्चितकालीन हड़ताल करनी पड़ेगी।'
 
10:48 AM, 15-Jun-2019
पश्चिम बंगाल में दो जूनियर डॉक्टरों की पिटाई के बाद उठा विवाद हड़ताल के रूप में पूरे देश में फैल रहा है। 14 जून को बंगाल में स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं पूरी तरह से ठप रहीं। इसके बाद राज्य की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी के तेवर नरम पड़े और उन्होंने डॉक्टरों को बातचीत के लिए बुलाया। हालांकि उनकी बातचीत के प्रस्ताव को डॉक्टरों ने नामंजूर कर दिया। इसके बाद मुख्यमंत्री ने शनिवार को एक बार फिर डॉक्टरों को बातचीत के लिए आमंत्रित किया। मगर डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि वह खुद बातचीत के लिए आएं और उनसे बिना शर्त माफी मांगे। इसी बीच इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन के डॉक्टरों के प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री हर्षवर्धन से मुलाकात की है।
doctors strike mamata banerjee mamata government ultimatum dr harshvardhan डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल ममता बनर्जी
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

