डॉक्टरों ने ममता को दिया 48 घंटे का अल्टीमेटम, आईएमए ने स्वास्थ्य मंत्री से की मुलाकात

Liveडॉक्टरों ने ममता को दिया 48 घंटे का अल्टीमेटम, आईएमए ने स्वास्थ्य मंत्री से की मुलाकात
Kolkata: Junior doctors of NRS Medical and Hospital continue their strike for the fifth day over violence against doctors. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/FIAlKIFwDR— ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2019
Amrinder Singh Malhi, President, RDA (Resident Doctors' Association), AIIMS: All resident doctors are back to work but we will continue with symbolic protest by wearing black badges, bandages&helmets. If condition worsens we will go on indefinite strike from June 17. pic.twitter.com/nOxcqPCSsi— ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2019
Delhi: Indian Medical Association (IMA) delegation meets Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan over the ongoing strike of doctors in West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/0GDIcaDHQs— ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2019
Resident Doctors Association, AIIMS: We issue an ultimatum of 48 hours to West Bengal Govt to meet demands of the striking doctors there, failing which we would be forced to resort to indefinite strike at AIIMS. #Delhi— ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
आंध्र प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और विपक्ष के नेता एन चंद्रबाबू नायडू को राज्य के गन्नवरम हवाई अड्डे पर तलाशी से गुजरना पड़ा है। उन्हें विमान तक जाने के लिए वीआईपी सुविधा से भी वंचित रहना पड़ा।
15 जून 2019