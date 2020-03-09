डीएमडीके नेता प्रेमलता ने एमके स्टालिन को बताया कोरोना से ज्यादा खतरनाक वायरस

Premalatha Vijayakanth, DMDK (Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam) leader and wife of party chief Vijayakanth, at a public meeting in Madurai: MK Stalin (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam President) is a more dangerous virus than #CoronaVirus. (08.03.2020) #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/8Yb5OfG9aM— ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2020
