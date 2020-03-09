शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakanth calls MK Stalin more dangerous virus than Corona Virus 

डीएमडीके नेता प्रेमलता ने एमके स्टालिन को बताया कोरोना से ज्यादा खतरनाक वायरस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मदुरै Updated Mon, 09 Mar 2020 11:37 AM IST
प्रेमलता विजयकांत (फाइल फोटो)
प्रेमलता विजयकांत (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें
देशीय मुरपोक्कू द्रविड़ कड़घम (डीएमडीके) की नेता और पार्टी अध्यक्ष विजयकांत की पत्नी प्रेमलता विजयकांत ने तमिलनाडु के मदुरै में एक रैली को संबोधित करते हुए द्रविड़ मुनेत्र कड़घम (डीएमके) अध्यक्ष को वायरस बताया। उन्होंने कहा कि एमके स्टालिन कोरोनावायरस से ज्यादा खतरनाक वायरस हैं।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

