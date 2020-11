दिल्ली के बाद पटाखों पर सख्त हुआ महाराष्ट्र, केवल फुलझड़ी-अनार जलाने की दी छूट

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bans bursting of firecrackers in public places under its jurisdiction. Use of soundless firecrackers like 'phooljhadi', 'anar' allowed between 8pm till 10 pm on Diwali only.

Use of firecrackers allowed only between 8 pm till 10 pm on Diwali and Gurupurab, and 11.55 pm till 1230 am on Christmas and New Year's eve: Haryana Government pic.twitter.com/nunxZRmdIB