Guidelines : अब शराब पीकर विमान में सवार नहीं हो सकेंगे पायलट व कैबिन क्रू, DGCA का फरमान

नशे में शराब पीकर विमान उड़ाने से रोकने के लिए फिर सख्ती बरती जाएगी। नागर विमानन महानिदेशालय यानी डीजीसीए ने पायलटों व क्रू मेंबरों के ब्रीथ एनेलाइजर टेस्ट की नई गाइड लाइंस जारी कर दी है।
Delhi | DGCA issues guidelines to resume mandatory Breath Analyser (BA) test for all pilots & cabin crew w.e.f 15th Oct. The decision was taken in view of reducing the trend of Covid-19 cases & increase the volume of air traffic as a result of the resumption of normal operations. pic.twitter.com/O3iuS56ych— ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2022
