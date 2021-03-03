शहर चुनें

उद्धव के चीन वाले बयान से विपक्ष खफा, फडणवीस ने जमकर सुनाई खरी-खोटी

Sanjeev Jha न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Published by: संजीव कुमार झा
Updated Wed, 03 Mar 2021 05:58 PM IST
देवेंद्र फडणवीस
देवेंद्र फडणवीस - फोटो : ANI
महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे के 'चीन से हम भागते हैं' वाले बयान पर अब राजनीति तेज हो गई है। महाराष्ट्र में नेता प्रतिपक्ष देवेंद्र फडणवीस ने इस विवादित बयान पर पलटवार करते हुए कहा कि इस तरह के बयान देकर मुख्यमंत्री ने हमारे सैनिकों के शौर्य का अपमान करने का काम किया है। मैं इसकी भर्त्सना करता हूं। हमारे सैनिकों ने -30 डिग्री तापमान में चीन के सैनिकों का मुकाबला कर उन्हें खदेड़ा है। 
