Deputy speaker of Assam assembly falls off an elephant in Karimganj district of Assam

असम : नवनिर्वाचित डिप्टी स्पीकर हाथी की सवारी के दौरान नीचे गिरे, देखें वीडियो

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रत्नागिरी Updated Mon, 08 Oct 2018 09:46 AM IST
Deputy speaker of Assam assembly falls off an elephant in Karimganj district of Assam
असम विधानसभा के नवनिर्वाचित डिप्टी स्पीकर कृपानाथ मल्लाह हाथी की सवारी के दौरान नीचे गिर गए। करीमगंज जिले के राबरी में उनके समर्थन उनका स्वागत कर रहे थे। जो कि उनका निर्वाचन क्षेत्र है। बताया जा रहा है कि घटना के बाद वह बिल्कुल ठीक हैं। उन्हें किसी प्रकार की कोई चोट नहीं आई है।
जानकारी के मुताबिक मल्लाह को हाथी पर बैठाकर रैली निकाली जा रही थी। इसी दौरान हाथी बुरी तरह बिगड़ गया। हाथी के बिगड़ने के बाद पहले उसका महावत और बाद में मल्लाह जमीन पर गिर गए। मल्लाह ने हाथी की पीठ का सहारा लेकर संभलने की काफी कोशिश की लेकिन वह असफल रहे।

जब मल्लाह हाथी से गिरे तो उनकी तरफ उनके समर्थक दौड़कर आए।  मल्लाह ने उन्हें कहा कि वह बिल्कुल ठीक हैं। यह घटना शनिवार 6 अक्तूबर की बताई जा रही है। बता दें मल्लाह पहले कांग्रेस पार्टी में थे लेकिन साल 2016 में उन्होंने भाजपा के टिकट से चुनाव लड़ा।

deputy speaker assam assembly falls off elephant politician constituency डिप्युटी स्पीकर असम की विधानसभा हाथी की सवारी गिरे
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

