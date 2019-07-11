शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Delhi Special Court summons Mamata Banerjee nephew TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in fake degree case

फर्जी डिग्री मामला: दिल्ली की अदालत ने ममता बनर्जी के भतीजे अभिषेक को 25 जुलाई को पेश होने को कहा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 11 Jul 2019 04:06 PM IST
अभिषेक बनर्जी
अभिषेक बनर्जी
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली स्थित एक विशेष अदालत ने फर्जी डिग्री मामले में तृणमूल कांग्रेस पार्टी सांसद और पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी के भतीजे अभिषेक बनर्जी को समन भेजा। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
मामला सुप्रीम कोर्ट के वकील सार्थक चतुर्वेदी ने दायर किया था। अदालत ने बनर्जी को 25 जुलाई को उनके सामने पेश होने को कहा है। 
 

 

Recommended

अभिषेक बनर्जी के दिल्ली वाले घर में हत्या
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः ममता बनर्जी के भतीजे सांसद अभिषेक के घर में हुई हत्या का खुला राज, पुलिस भी हैरान

15 जून 2019

TMC MP Abhishek's maid commited to murder husband
Delhi

टीएमसी सांसद अभिषेक की नौकरानी ने ही कराया था पति का कत्ल

15 जून 2019

ममता बनर्जी को जयश्री राम लिखे 501 पोस्टकार्ड भेजे
Chandauli

ममता बनर्जी को जयश्री राम लिखे 501 पोस्टकार्ड भेजे

13 जून 2019

बायो मेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंसेज में सतत उन्नति की अपार संभावनाएं, पैकेज भी बेहतर
Dolphin PG Dehradun

बायो मेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंसेज में सतत उन्नति की अपार संभावनाएं, पैकेज भी बेहतर
Bollywood

भारत-पाक मैच के दौरान डॉन के साथ दिखने की वजह से डूब गया मंदाकिनी का करियर, बोल्ड सीन से मचाई थी सनसनी

11 जुलाई 2019

मंदाकिनी, दाऊद
मंदाकिनी अभिनेत्री
मंदाकिनी अभिनेत्री
मंदाकिनी अभिनेत्री
Bollywood

भारत-पाक मैच के दौरान डॉन के साथ दिखने की वजह से डूब गया मंदाकिनी का करियर, बोल्ड सीन से मचाई थी सनसनी

11 जुलाई 2019

लोंगवा गांव, नागालैंड
Bizarre News

ये है भारत का सबसे अनोखा गांव, जहां का मुखिया खाता है भारत में और सोता है म्यांमार में

11 जुलाई 2019

Cricket News

भारत की हार पर दिग्गजों ने उठाए सवाल, कहा- धोनी को नंबर-7 पर क्यों खिलाया?

11 जुलाई 2019

धोनी
वीवीएस लक्ष्मण
धोनी और गांगुली
धोनी जडेजा
Cricket News

भारत की हार पर दिग्गजों ने उठाए सवाल, कहा- धोनी को नंबर-7 पर क्यों खिलाया?

11 जुलाई 2019

तुरंत पायें अपनी सभी धन, प्यार, नौकरी, व्यापार आदि समस्याओं का समाधान सिर्फ 99 /- में
ज्योतिष समाधान

तुरंत पायें अपनी सभी धन, प्यार, नौकरी, व्यापार आदि समस्याओं का समाधान सिर्फ 99 /- में
विज्ञापन
abhishek banerjee tmc mp tmc party tmc mamata banerjee west bengal fake degree case अभिषेक बनर्जी ममता बनर्जी टीएमसी तृणमूल कांग्रेस पश्चिम बंगाल फर्जी डिग्री का मामला
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

भारतीय संचार निगम लिमिटेड
Business Diary

बीएसएनएल कभी थी नंबर वन और अब क्यों है डूबने की कगार पर

11 जुलाई 2019

कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री एचडी कुमारस्वामी
India News

कर्नाटक में उठापटक जारी, किसकी क्या रहेगी भूमिका?

11 जुलाई 2019

Jitendra Singh
India News

भ्रष्ट अफसरों पर और नकेल कसेगी सरकार, सबूत मिलने पर होगी कार्रवाई

11 जुलाई 2019

एमएस धोनी
Cricket News

अंपायर की इस गलती की वजह से सेमीफाइनल में हारा भारत, विवादों में आया धोनी का रनआउट

11 जुलाई 2019

know how prehypertension starts and lead to hypertension
Health & Fitness

जानें क्या है प्रीहाइपरटेंशन और कैसे होती है उच्च रक्तचाप की शुरुआत

11 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
लोंगवा गांव, नागालैंड
Bizarre News

ये है भारत का सबसे अनोखा गांव, जहां का मुखिया खाता है भारत में और सोता है म्यांमार में

11 जुलाई 2019

मीम्स
Bollywood

भारत की हार से निराश हुए फैंस तो पाक ने वायरल किए मीम्स, फिर भी #Jadeja और #Dhoni बने 'सुपरमैन'

11 जुलाई 2019

super amazing ways to look younger than your age in 10 minutes
Fashion tips

सिर्फ 10 मिनट में अपनी उम्र से कई गुना जवां दिख सकते हैं पुरुष, अपनानी होंगी ये पांच चीजें

11 जुलाई 2019

rana daggubati
Bollywood

दुबले-पतले दिखने वाले राणा दग्गुबाती ने बाहुबली को टक्कर देने के लिए ऐसे बनाई हल्क जैसी बॉडी

10 जुलाई 2019

2020 में 20 वर्ष
India News

20 साल में गुम हो गईं वो 20 चीजें, जो कभी थीं जिंदगी का अटूट हिस्सा

10 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

युवक को अस्पताल ले जाते लोग
India News

वर्ल्ड कप सेमीफाइनल में भारतीय टीम की हार से दुखी युवक ने खाया जहर

बुधवार को खेले गए क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप सेमीफाइनल मैच में न्यूजीलैंड के हाथों भारत की हार से यूं तो पूरा देश दुखी है, लेकिन ओडिशा में एक युवक इस कदर दुखी हुआ कि उसने अपनी जान देने का ही मन बना लिया और जहर खा लिया।

11 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
पश्चिम बंगाल कट मनी
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल में भ्रष्टाचार का कुत्सित रूप बना 'कट मनी', अंतिम संस्कार के लिए वसूलते हैं रुपये

11 जुलाई 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

अयोध्या विवाद: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा- मध्यस्थता नहीं हुई तो 25 जुलाई से करेंगे सुनवाई

11 जुलाई 2019

दीनू सोलंकी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अमित जेठवा हत्याकांड : भाजपा के पूर्व सांसद दीनू सोलंकी समेत सात लोगों को उम्रकैद की सजा

11 जुलाई 2019

इंदिरा जयसिंह के घर पर सीबीआई ने मारा छापा
India News

इंदिरा जयसिंह के यहां सीबीआई छापा, वकील बोलीं- मानवाधिकार कार्यों के कारण बने निशाना

11 जुलाई 2019

vijay mallya
India News

विजय माल्या की संपत्ति जब्त करने पर रोक नहीं, बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट ने खारिज की अपील

11 जुलाई 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

नाबालिग लड़कियों के अपहरण से डर के साए में जी रहे पाकिस्तानी हिंदू, भारत पहुंचे 120 लोग

11 जुलाई 2019

भाजपा विधायक कुंवर प्रणव सिंह चैंपियन
India News

तमंचे पर डिस्को के बाद विधायक चैंपियन को बाहर करेगी भाजपा, शाह ने दिया निर्देश

11 जुलाई 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

अब कंपनी को कर्मचारियों को देनी होंगी ये सुविधाएं, बच्चों के लिए बनाना होगा झूलाघर

11 जुलाई 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

बारिश के लिए दिल्ली को करना होगा इंतजार, चार दिन बाद बरसेंगे बादल

11 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

जब ऋतिक ने बच्चों संग जमकर लगाए ठुमके, बोले ‘एक पल का जीना फिर तो है जाना’

फिल्म सुपर 30 के प्रमोशंस में सुपरस्टार ऋतिक रोशन और मृणाल ठाकुर काफी व्यस्त चल रहे हैं। दोनों ही जमकर फिल्म के प्रमोशन कर रहे हैं। दोनों एक एनजीओ के बच्चों के साथ नज़र आ रहे हैं जहां ऋतिक ने बच्चों के साथ अपने सबसे हिट गाने पर डांस भी किया।

11 जुलाई 2019

वायरस 1:14

2.5 करोड़ एंड्रॉयड फोन में घुसा ‘एजेंट स्मिथ’ वायरस, यहां देखें उद्योग जगत की बड़ी खबरें

11 जुलाई 2019

मैनहोल 2:06

मुंबई में खुले नाले में बह गया तीन साल का मासूम, सीसीटीवी में कैद हुई घटना की तस्वीर

11 जुलाई 2019

लखीसराय हादसा 3:42

लखीसराय में शादी में शामिल घराती-बराती को तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने कुचला, आठ लोगों की मौत, कई घायल

11 जुलाई 2019

concept pic 3:16

क्या सिर्फ धोनी हैं टीम इंडिया के विश्व कप से बाहर होने के लिए जिम्मेदार?

11 जुलाई 2019

Related

फाइल फोटो
India News

पत्नी का खाना बनाकर न देना, पति से सहानुभूति न रखना तलाक का आधार नहीं: हाईकोर्ट

11 जुलाई 2019

 Congress MLAs meet pm Modi and amit Shah today
India News

गोवा कांग्रेस में भी बगावत, आज मोदी और शाह से मिलेंगे बागी 10 विधायक

11 जुलाई 2019

खेलते-खेलते नाले में गिरा तीन साल का मासूम
India News

वीडियो: पैर फिसला और नाले में गिरा तीन साल का मासूम, सर्च ऑपरेशन जारी

11 जुलाई 2019

Railway
India News

आसानी से मिलेगा ट्रेन का आरक्षित टिकट, रेलवे की नई प्रौद्योगिकी से रोजाना बढ़ेंगी 4 लाख सीटें

11 जुलाई 2019

एंटी करप्शन ब्यूरो ने कैश और सोने की ज्वैलरी बरामद की
India News

तेलंगाना: एसीबी ने तहसीलदार के घर मारा छापा, 93 लाख रुपये और सोने की ज्वैलरी बरामद

11 जुलाई 2019

राहुल गांधी-राजनाथ सिंह
India News

राहुल ने किसानों को लेकर सरकार पर साधा निशाना, राजनाथ बोले- कांग्रेस के कारण दयनीय स्थिति

11 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited