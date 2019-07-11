फर्जी डिग्री मामला: दिल्ली की अदालत ने ममता बनर्जी के भतीजे अभिषेक को 25 जुलाई को पेश होने को कहा

Delhi: A Special Court summons Abhishek Banerjee, TMC MP and nephew of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, in a fake degree case. The case was filed by Supreme Court Advocate Sarthak Chaturvedi. The court has asked him to appear before them on 25th July. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/5dcrMmR3UJ— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2019
बुधवार को खेले गए क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप सेमीफाइनल मैच में न्यूजीलैंड के हाथों भारत की हार से यूं तो पूरा देश दुखी है, लेकिन ओडिशा में एक युवक इस कदर दुखी हुआ कि उसने अपनी जान देने का ही मन बना लिया और जहर खा लिया।
11 जुलाई 2019