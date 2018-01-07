Download App
Delhi Road Accident: Four powerlifting players killed and two injured

दिल्ली में दर्दनाक सड़क हादसा, 4 पावरलिफ्टिंग प्लेयर्स की मौत 2 घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 07 Jan 2018 08:47 AM IST
Delhi Road Accident: Four powerlifting players killed and two injured
हादसे के बाद क्षतिग्रस्त कार - फोटो : ANI
दिल्ली में रविवार सुबह एक दर्दनाक सड़क हादसा हुआ है, जिसमें 4 पावरलिफ्टिंग प्लेयर्स की मौत हो गई। इसके अलावा दो पावरलिफ्टिंग प्लेयर्स घायल भी हुए हैं। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक, हादसा दिल्ली के सिंधु बॉर्डर पर सुबह 4 बजे हुआ। दुर्घटना घने कोहरे के कारण हुई है। घायल हुए प्लेयर्स की हालत गंभीर बताई जा रही है, जिन्हें नजदीकी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। 

घायलों में एक वर्ल्ड चैंपियन सक्षम यादव और दूसरे खिलाड़ी बाली हैं। सिंधु बॉर्डर दिल्ली-चंडीगढ़ नेशनल हाइवे पर नरेला के पास स्थित है। ये खिलाड़ी कार से पानीपत जा रहे थे। घने कोहरे के कारण कार डिवाइडर से जा टकराई। बता दें कि दिल्ली समेत पूरे उत्तर भारत में कोहरे और ठंड का कहर जारी है। इसके कारण सड़क यातायात के अलावा ट्रेन और हवाई यातायात भी प्रभावित है। 
