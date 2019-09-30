शहर चुनें

Delhi High Court rejects regular bail petition of Congress leader P Chidambaram in CBI case

आईएनएक्स मीडिया केस: अभी तिहाड़ में ही रहेंगे चिदंबरम, जमानत याचिका खारिज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 30 Sep 2019 03:36 PM IST
पी चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो)
पी चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें
आईएनएक्स मीडिया भ्रष्टाचार मामले में पूर्व वित्त मंत्री और कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता पी चिदंबरम की जमानत याचिका को दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने खारिज कर दिया है। चिदंबरम फिलहाल जेल में ही रहेंगे।
बता दें कि हाईकोर्ट ने शुक्रवार को पी चिदंबरम की जमानत संबंधी अपील पर अपना आदेश सुरक्षित रख लिया था। कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता चिदंबरम को आईएनएक्स मीडिया भ्रष्टाचार मामले में 21 अगस्त को गिरफ्तार किया गया था।

न्यायमूर्ति सुरेश कैत ने चिदंबरम द्वारा दाखिल याचिका पर सुनवाई पूरी की और पूर्व वित्त मंत्री की जमानत संबंधी अपील पर अपना फैसला सुरक्षित रख लिया। याचिका में चिदंबरम ने खुद को जमानत न देने के निचली अदालत के फैसले को चुनौती दी थी।
p chidambaram delhi high court inx media case
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

