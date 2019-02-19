Delhi High Court dismisses the plea seeking direction to media houses to use 'martyr' word instead of 'killed'. The plea was seeking direction to the press and electronic media to use ‘respectful words on the martyrdom of soldiers'. pic.twitter.com/YCdCDOlTWA— ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2019
19 फरवरी 2019