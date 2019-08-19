शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Delhi HC has issued notice to Law Commission on a PIL on common minimum age of marriage

लड़का-लड़की के लिए शादी की न्यूनतम उम्र समान क्यों नहीं? हाईकोर्ट का सरकार को नोटिस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 19 Aug 2019 07:39 PM IST
शादी (प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर)
शादी (प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर)
दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने लॉ कमीशन ऑफ इंडिया के द्वारा दी गई शादी की सामान्य न्यूनतम उम्र वाली याचिका पर नोटिस जारी किया है। याचिका में कहा गया है कि पुरुषों और महिलाओं के लिए विवाह की अलग-अलग न्यूनतम उम्र लैंगिक समानता, न्याय और महिलाओं की गरिमा के खिलाफ है। इस मामले की सुनवाई 30 अक्टूबर को की जाएगी। 
दरअसल लॉ कमीशन की याचिका में कहा गया था कि पति और पत्नी के लिए उम्र में अंतर का कोई कानूनी आधार नहीं है क्योंकि शादी कर रहे दोनों लोगों में समानता की भावना होनी चाहिए और उनकी साझेदारी हर स्तर पर बराबर हो। आयोग ने नजरिया साझा किया कि महिलाओं और पुरुषों की शादी की उम्र में फासला रखना पुरानी सोच हो गई है कि पत्नियां अपने पति से छोटी होनी चाहिए। 
 
law commission law commission of india delhi high court minimum age of marriage in india
