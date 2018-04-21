शहर चुनें

रिटायर्ड जज जस्टिस आईएम कुद्दूसी के खिलाफ दर्ज FIR से संबंधित खबरें दिखाने पर रोक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 21 Apr 2018 04:34 PM IST
patiala house court
दिल्ली की पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट ने जस्टिस इशरत मशरूर कुद्दूसी के खिलाफ दर्ज एफआईआर से संबंधित किसी भी खबर के प्रसारण और प्रकाशन पर रोक लगा दी है। साथ ही अदालत ने निर्देश दिया है कि इस संबंध में प्रकाशित हर रिपोर्ट को हटा दिया जाएं। 
जस्टिस आईएम कुदुस्सी ने पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट में अपील की थी कि मीडिया को संयम बरतने के लिए निर्देश दिया जाए। उन्होंने दावा किया था कि इससे उनकी "प्रतिष्ठा और सम्मान" को नुकसान पहुंच रहा है। 




गौरतलब है कि उड़ीसा हाईकोर्ट के रिटायर्ड जज जस्टिस आईएम कुद्दूसी को सीबीआई ने पिछले साल दिल्ली से गिरफ्तार किया था।
