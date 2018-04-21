Delhi's Patiala House Court restrains media from airing any report on FIR filed against Justice IM Qudussi, also directs to withdraw and take down any existing reports in the case. He had approached Court seeking restraining of media claiming “loss of reputation & defamation”.— ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
इसके बाद आम जन की बात करने वाले शिवराज एकदम राहुल गांधी को कोसने लगे।
21 अप्रैल 2018