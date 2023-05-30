केंद्रीय अध्यादेश पर रार! सीपीएम ने आप को दिया समर्थन, कांग्रेस से की संविधान को बचाने की अपील

#WATCH | Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal meets CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, in the national capital. pic.twitter.com/OkpmUn5Nzo

विपक्षी नेताओं से क्यों समर्थन मांग रहे केजरीवाल

केंद्रीय अध्यादेश के खिलाफ समर्थन के लिए केजरीवाल विपक्षी नेताओं से मुलाकात कर रहे हैं। सीपीआई (एम) नेतृत्व से मिलने से पहले केजरीवाल इस मुद्दे पर तेलंगाना के सीएम के चंद्रशेखर राव, एनसीपी चीफ शरद पवार, बिहार के सीएम नीतीश कुमार, पूर्व सीएम उद्धव ठाकरे और पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी से भी मिल चुके हैं। केजरीवाल कांग्रेस नेताओं से भी मिलने की योजना बना रहे हैं लेकिन कांग्रेस अभी केंद्रीय अध्यादेश के खिलाफ केजरीवाल को समर्थन देने के मुद्दे पर एकराय नहीं है। दिल्ली कांग्रेस के नेताओं ने पार्टी अध्यक्ष खरगे को साफ मना कर दिया है। हालांकि आखिरी फैसला पार्टी आलाकमान को ही लेना है। राज्यसभा में अभी भी विपक्ष का बहुमत है। यही वजह है कि केजरीवाल केंद्रीय अध्यादेश के खिलाफ विपक्षी नेताओं का समर्थन मांग रहे हैं ताकि जब संसद सत्र के दौरान अध्यादेश पास होने के लिए राज्यसभा में लाया जाए तो वहां इसे पास ना कराया जा सके।



क्या है केंद्रीय अध्यादेश को लेकर विवाद

दरअसल केंद्र सरकार और दिल्ली सरकार के बीच दिल्ली में प्रशासन के मुद्दे पर खींचतान चल रही है। बीती 11 मई को सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने एक अहम फैसले में कानून व्यवस्था, पुलिस और जमीन को छोड़कर अन्य सभी मामलों में फैसले लेने का अधिकार दिल्ली की चुनी हुई सरकार को दिया था। कोर्ट ने कहा था कि कानून व्यवस्था, जमीन और पुलिस को छोड़कर अन्य मामलों पर उपराज्यपाल दिल्ली सरकार की सलाह पर ही काम करेंगे। सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद दिल्ली सरकार ने सर्विस सेक्रेटरी आशीष मोरे का ट्रांसफर कर दिया। दिल्ली सरकार का आरोप है कि उपराज्यपाल ने इस फैसले पर रोक लगा दी। हालांकि बाद में एलजी ने फैसले को मंजूरी दे दी थी।



वहीं सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के सात दिन बाद ही केंद्र सरकार ने 19 मई को नया अध्यादेश जारी कर दिया। इसके मुताबिक दिल्ली में अधिकारियों की पोस्टिंग ट्रांसफर का अंतिम फैसला उपराज्यपाल का होगा। आप इस अध्यादेश को कोर्ट की अवमानना बता रही है और इसके खिलाफ विपक्ष का समर्थन जुटाने की कोशिश कर रही है।

