ऑड-ईवन पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने की दिल्ली सरकार की खिंचाई, शुक्रवार तक मांगा जवाब

Supreme Court on air pollution: Justice Arun Mishra to Delhi Government - What is the logic behind odd-even scheme? Banning diesel vehicles we can understand, but what is the point of odd-even scheme pic.twitter.com/xNrKuzdazs

Supreme Court orders that no power cuts should take place in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh to ensure that no diesel generators are used. High powered committee of states to meet today and the report to be submitted on November 6 https://t.co/QMw4fV3tvr