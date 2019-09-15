रक्षा मंत्री ने सेना के श्वान दस्ते के सदस्य की मौत पर जताया दुख, बारूदी सुरंग खोजने में था माहिर

The Raksha Mantri has expressed his condolences at the death of 'Dutch' a ‘Canine Soldier’ who recently died after serving the Army and the nation for years.— रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) September 15, 2019
‘Dutch’ was a decorated dog of #EasternCommand who was instrumental in identifying IEDs in various CI/CT Ops. pic.twitter.com/C88RJnlG29
15 सितंबर 2019