शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Defense Minister salutes a member of the Army Dog Squad

रक्षा मंत्री ने सेना के श्वान दस्ते के सदस्य की मौत पर जताया दुख, बारूदी सुरंग खोजने में था माहिर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 15 Sep 2019 10:36 PM IST
राजनाथ सिंह
राजनाथ सिंह - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने रविवार को सेना के श्वान दस्ते के सदस्य डच की मौत पर दुख जताया और कई सैन्य अभियानों में सफलतापूर्वक विस्फोटकों का पता लगाने को लेकर डच की सराहना की।
विज्ञापन
रक्षामंत्री कार्यालय ने ट्वीट किया, ‘रक्षामंत्री ने श्वान दस्ते के सदस्य डच की मौत पर दुख जताया। हाल में उसकी मौत सेना और देश की वर्षों सेवा के बाद हुई थी। डच पूर्वी कमान का सम्मानित श्वान था और वह कई उग्रवाद और आतंकवाद विरोधी तलाशी अभियान में बारूदी सुरंगों का पता लगाने में सहायक था।’



लेब्राडोर प्रजाति के नौ वर्षीय डच की प्राकृतिक मौत 11 सितंबर को हुई थी। उसके सम्मान में असम के तेजपुर स्थित 19वीं सेना श्वान यूनिट में स्मृति सभा आयोजित की गई।
घर बैठे इस पितृ पक्ष गया में पूरे विधि-विधान एवं संकल्प के साथ कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

राजनाथ सिंह
India News

पाकिस्तान को राजनाथ सिंह की सख्त चेतावनी- बंद करो आतंकवाद, वरना हो जाओगे टुकड़े-टुकड़े

15 सितंबर 2019

हीरो स्निफर डॉग ‘डच’ के निधन पर शोक जताते सेना के जवान
India News

सेना के ईस्टर्न कमांड ने अपने हीरो ‘डच’ को दी अंतिम विदाई, बचाई थी कई जिंदगियां

15 सितंबर 2019

राजनाथ सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पाकिस्तान ने आतंकवाद का साथ देना नहीं छोड़ा तो उसके टुकड़े होना तय: राजनाथ

14 सितंबर 2019

राजनाथ सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

रक्षा मंत्रालय ने दो हजार करोड़ के हथियार और सैन्य साजो-सामान की खरीद को दी मंजूरी

13 सितंबर 2019

राजनाथ सिंह
India News

मिलिट्री मेडिसिन कांफ्रेंस में बोले रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह, जैव-आतंकवाद असली खतरा

12 सितंबर 2019

शंघाई सहयोग संगठन में बोलते हुए रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह
India News

मिलिट्री मेडिसिन कांफ्रेंस में बोले रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह- जैव आतंकवाद वर्तमान में असली खतरा

12 सितंबर 2019

13 सितम्बर से शुरू इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा, मिलेगी पितृ दोषों से मुक्ति
Astrology Services

13 सितम्बर से शुरू इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा, मिलेगी पितृ दोषों से मुक्ति
विज्ञापन
rajnath singh indian army ied explosive राजनाथ सिंंह
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

भारत और दक्षिण अफ्रीका, धर्मशाला
Cricket News

बारिश की भेंट चढ़ा भारत-दक्षिण अफ्रीका का पहला टी-20 मैच, धर्मशाला में टॉस तक नहीं हो सका

15 सितंबर 2019

Renault Kwid Electric City K-ZE
Auto News

271 km की माइलेज देने वाली Renault KWID हुई लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

15 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Hero Honda most popular old bikes
Auto News

Hero Honda की इन पांच बाइक्स को भूल गए होंगे आप, कभी करती थीं अपने सेगमेंट पर राज

15 सितंबर 2019

गांव में मिला मोर्टार
Jammu

तस्वीरों में देखें सेना का पराक्रम, मोर्टार डिफ्यूज होते ही बालाकोट में चारों तरफ था धुआं ही धुआं

15 सितंबर 2019

priyanka chopra
Bollywood

शादी में जूता चुराई की रस्म में 78 करोड़ रुपये देने वाले थे निक, बाद में परिणीति को मिला था ये सब

15 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
साप्ताहिक राशिफल
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 16 से 22 सितंबर: यह हफ्ता किसके लिए रहेगा भाग्यशाली

15 सितंबर 2019

संतोष गंगवार-प्रियंका गांधी
Bareilly

'उत्तर भारतीयों में योग्यता की कमी' वाले बयान पर फंसे मोदी के मंत्री, प्रियंका ने घेरा

15 सितंबर 2019

स्लोवेनिया
Education

28 साल पहले आजाद हुए इस देश में प्रति व्यक्ति आय है 6.39 लाख रुपये, 15 साल तक मिलती है मुफ्त शिक्षा

15 सितंबर 2019

भारत-दक्षिण अफ्रीका
Cricket

धर्मशाला में भारत-दक्षिण अफ्रीका का पहला टी-20 मैच आज

15 सितंबर 2019

Sanoj Raj
Bollywood

केबीसी 11: करोड़पति बनते ही सनोज राज ने दिखाए 'तेवर', बोले- 'शो की ये बात लगती है सबसे बुरी'

15 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

नाव पलटने के बाद होता बचाव कार्य
India News

आंध्र प्रदेश : गोदावरी नदी में पलटी नाव, 12 की मौत, पीएम, शाह, राहुल ने जताया दुख

आंध्र प्रदेश में गोदावरी नदी में एक नौका के पलट जाने से कई लोगों के डूबने की आशंका है। नदी में इस वक्त बाढ़ आई हुई है।

15 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

नायडू और मोदी ने इंजीनियर्स दिवस पर इंजीनियरों को दी बधाई, बताया दृढ़ संकल्प का पर्यायवाची

15 सितंबर 2019

स्पाइस 2000 बम
India News

भारतीय वायुसेना को इस्राइली गाइडेड बम स्पाइस 2000 के नए संस्करण की पहली खेप मिली

15 सितंबर 2019

तुषार वेल्लापल्ली (फाइल फोटो)
India News

यूएई अदालत ने 19 करोड़ रुपये के चेक बाउंस मामले में वेल्लापल्ली को किया बरी, केरल पहुंचे

15 सितंबर 2019

देवेंद्र फडणवीस(फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री मोटर वाहन अधिनियम के तहत जुर्माने की कर सकते हैं समीक्षा

15 सितंबर 2019

कोटा में बाढ़
India News

मासूमों के लिए मसीहा बना राजस्थान का सिपाही, बाढ़ में फंसे कई बच्चों की जान बचाई

15 सितंबर 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी-डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कश्मीर: 'हाउडी मोदी' में शिरकत करेंगे ट्रंप! अमेरिका में इमरान को लगेगा दोहरा झटका

15 सितंबर 2019

डांस बार (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
India News

मुंबई के डांस बार में छापेमारी, चार महिला डांसरों को कराया मुक्त, 61 लोग गिरफ्तार

15 सितंबर 2019

Air India
India News

एयर इंडिया के विमान पर मधुमक्खियों का हमला, कोलकाता-अगरतला उड़ान में हुई देरी

15 सितंबर 2019

अन्ना हजारे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अब लोकतंत्र के लिए क्या खत्म करना चाहते हैं अन्ना हजारे? पढ़ें उनकी अगली मंशा क्या है

15 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

मासूमों के लिए मसीहा बना राजस्थान का सिपाही, बाढ़ में फंसे कई बच्चों की जान बचाई

राजस्थान में कोटा की संजय कॉलोनी में भरे बाढ़ के पानी में फंसे बच्चों को बचाने के लिए एक पुलिस सिपाही ने साहस और कर्तव्य की शानदार मिसाल पेश की है।

15 सितंबर 2019

मकान ढह गया 1:02

यूपी के बलिया में गंगा का रौद्र रूप, पलक झपकते ही ढह गया 2 मंजिला मकान

15 सितंबर 2019

बदलूराम का बदन गाना 1:58

‘बदलूराम का बदन’ गाने पर झूमते दिखे अमेरिकी सैनिक, जानें क्या है शहीद बदलूराम की कहानी

15 सितंबर 2019

बाढ़ में फंसे स्कूल के बच्चे 1:19

दक्षिणी राजस्थान में बाढ़ के से हालात, चित्तौड़गढ़ के एक स्कूल में फंसे 350 छात्र और 50 शिक्षक

15 सितंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 2:33

फिर शनि मंदिर दर्शन करने पहुंची सोनम कपूर, लाल रंग की ड्रेस में लूटी महफिल

15 सितंबर 2019

Related

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

डॉक्टरों और मरीज के बीच अब नहीं होगी भाषा की परेशानी, तकनीक से होगा संवाद

15 सितंबर 2019

मकान ढह गया
India News

यूपी के बलिया में गंगा का रौद्र रूप, पलक झपकते ही ढह गया 2 मंजिला मकान

15 सितंबर 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

जन्मदिन पर सरदार सरोवर डैम जाएंगे मोदी, गुजरात दौरे पर मां का लेंगे आशीर्वीद

15 सितंबर 2019

राजीव कुमार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

शारदा चिटफंड घोटाला : आईपीएस राजीव कुमार का सुराग नहीं, कानूनी कार्रवाई संभव

15 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

दुष्कर्म और पॉक्सो मामलों की जल्द सुनवाई के लिए देश भर में बनेंगी 1023 विशेष अदालतें

15 सितंबर 2019

बी. एन. युगांधर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

माइक्रोसॉफ्ट के सीईओ सत्य नडेला ने किया पिता युगांधर का अंतिम संस्कार

15 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited