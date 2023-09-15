IAF: रक्षा मंत्रालय ने 12 सुखोई-30 एमकेआई की खरीद के प्रस्ताव को दी मंजूरी, भारतीय वायु सेना की बढ़ेगी ताकत

अधिकारियों ने बताया कि 11,000 करोड़ रुपये की इस परियोजना में विमान और संबंधित ग्राउंड सिस्टम शामिल होंगे। विमान में आवश्यकता के अनुसार 60 स्वदेशी से अधिक स्वदेशी सामग्री शामिल होगी। उन्होंने बताया कि ये भारतीय वायु सेना के सबसे आधुनिक सुखोई-30 एमकेआई विमान होंगे जो कई भारतीय हथियारों और सेंसर से लैस होंगे।

#WATCH | Defence Ministry today approved the proposal for the procurement of 12 Su-30MKIs for the Indian Air Force which would be manufactured in India by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. The Rs 11,000 crores project would include the aircraft and related ground systems.