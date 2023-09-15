IAF: रक्षा मंत्रालय ने 12 सुखोई-30 एमकेआई की खरीद के प्रस्ताव को दी मंजूरी, भारतीय वायु सेना की बढ़ेगी ताकत

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
रक्षा मंत्रालय ने भारतीय वायु सेना (आईएएफ) के लिए 12 सुखोई-30 एमकेआई की खरीद के प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी दे दी है, जिसे हिंदुस्तान एयरोनॉटिक्स लिमिटेड द्वारा भारत में निर्मित किया जाएगा। रक्षा अधिकारियों ने यह जानकारी दी।
#WATCH | Defence Ministry today approved the proposal for the procurement of 12 Su-30MKIs for the Indian Air Force which would be manufactured in India by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. The Rs 11,000 crores project would include the aircraft and related ground systems. The… pic.twitter.com/dJHudSR8HL
— ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2023
