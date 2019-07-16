रक्षा मंत्रालय ने पिलेट्स एयरक्राफ्ट लिमिटेड के साथ रद्द किया व्यापार सौदा

Defence Ministry business dealings with Pilatus Aircraft Ltd suspended for 1 year from date of issue of the order or until further orders for violation of Pre-Contract Integrity Pact&probe by CBI,Delhi Police, ED, I-T dept into corrupt practices&illegal activities by the company. pic.twitter.com/cVE2Cv94q5— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2019
पाकिस्तान ने सभी नागरिक यातायात के लिए अपना हवाई क्षेत्र खोल दिया।
16 जुलाई 2019