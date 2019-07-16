शहर चुनें

Defence Ministry business dealings with Pilatus Aircraft Ltd suspended for one year over probe

रक्षा मंत्रालय ने पिलेट्स एयरक्राफ्ट लिमिटेड के साथ रद्द किया व्यापार सौदा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 16 Jul 2019 08:26 AM IST
पिलेट्स एयरक्राफ्ट लिमिटेड का विमान (फाइल फोटो)
पिलेट्स एयरक्राफ्ट लिमिटेड का विमान (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Pilatus.aircraft.com
रक्षा मंत्रालय ने पिलेट्स एयरक्राफ्ट लिमिटेड के साथ आदेश जारी होने की तारीख से एक साल तक या अगला आदेश आने तक व्यापार सौदे को निलंबित कर दिया है। ऐसा प्री-कॉन्ट्रैक्ट इंटिग्रिटी पैक्ट का उल्लंघन और केंद्रीय अन्वेषण ब्यूरो, दिल्ली पुलिस, प्रवर्तन निदेशालय, आयकर विभाग द्वारा कंपनी के भ्रष्ट आचरण और गैरकानूनी गतिविधियों में शामिल होने की वजह से किया गया है।
defence ministry pilatus aircraft limited contract cbi enforcement directorate रक्षा मंत्रालय पिलेट्स एयरक्राफ्ट लिमिटेड
