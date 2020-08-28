फऱवरी 2021 में होगा एयरो इंडिया शो का अगला सत्र, रक्षा मंत्रालय ने लिया फैसला

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviews roadmap for Asia’s biggest Airshow Aero India scheduled for 3-7 February 2021: Ministry of Defence pic.twitter.com/JbUq7DWQCC— ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2020
