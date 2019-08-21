शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Defence Minister has approved various proposals for reorganisation of Army Headquarter

सेना मुख्यालय के पुन: संगठन के लिए रक्षा मंत्री ने विभिन्न प्रस्तावों को मंजूरी दी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 21 Aug 2019 11:36 AM IST
राजनाथ सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
राजनाथ सिंह (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook
ख़बर सुनें
रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने सेना मुख्यालय का पुनः संगठन करने के लिए विभिन्न प्रस्तावों को मंजूरी दे दी है। मंजूरी सेना मुख्यालय द्वारा किए गए एक विस्तृत अध्ययन के आधार पर दी गई है।
विज्ञापन


 
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa
India News

वायुसेना प्रमुख बोले- हम 44 साल पुराने मिग-21 उड़ा रहे हैं, इतनी पुरानी तो कोई कार भी नहीं चलाता

21 अगस्त 2019

राजनाथ सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

राजनाथ ने अमेरिका के रक्षा मंत्री मार्क एस्पर से फोन पर की बात, अनुच्छेद 370 को बताया आंतरिक मामला

20 अगस्त 2019

राजनाथ सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आतंकियों पर आक्रामक कार्रवाई ने दिखाया सुरक्षाबलों की पहुंच और घातकता का स्तर: राजनाथ

20 अगस्त 2019

बायोमेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंस में लेना है एडमिशन, ये है सबसे नामी संस्था
Dolphin PG

बायोमेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंस में लेना है एडमिशन, ये है सबसे नामी संस्था
वायुसेना प्रमुख बीएस धनोआ (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सीमा पर वायुसेना सतर्क और चौकन्नी, हमें पाक के सुरक्षा इंतजामों की जानकारी : बीएस धनोआ

20 अगस्त 2019

उप्र की राज्यपाल आनंदी बेन पटेल ने राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद से की मुलाकात
Lucknow

दिल्ली पहुंचीं यूपी की राज्यपाल ने की राष्ट्रपति, शाह व राजनाथ से भेंट, जेटली का हाल जाना

20 अगस्त 2019

concept pic
World

PoK का होता है राष्ट्रपति और प्रधानमंत्री, जानिए पीओके से जुड़ीं खास बातें

19 अगस्त 2019

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी पाने के लिए इस जन्माष्टमी मथुरा में कराएं राधा-कृष्ण युगल पूजा - 24 अगस्त 2019
Astrology Services

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी पाने के लिए इस जन्माष्टमी मथुरा में कराएं राधा-कृष्ण युगल पूजा - 24 अगस्त 2019
विज्ञापन
defence minister rajnath singh reorganisation army headquarters proposals approved रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह पुन: संगठन सेना मुख्यालय प्रस्ताव मंजूरी
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

सोनाक्षी सिन्हा
Prayagraj

37 लाख लेकर सोनाक्षी का कार्यक्रम नहीं कराना आयोजक को पड़ा भारी, गिरफ्तारी से राहत नहीं

21 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

पैरोल पर बाहर आया दुष्कर्म का आरोपी, गिरफ्तारी से बचने के लिए बना भिखारी

21 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक
Delhi NCR

ससुराल वालों ने आग के हवाले किया, बेटियों ने ऐसे बचाई मां की जान, दिल्ली पुलिस को नोटिस

21 अगस्त 2019

पुलिस ने छापेमारी कर 10 पकड़े
Meerut

मेरठ: नकली पेट्रोल-डीजल बनाने का भंडाफोड़, 2.10 लाख लीटर बरामद, गिरोह के 10 सदस्य गिरफ्तार

21 अगस्त 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ व राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन
Lucknow

राजेश अग्रवाल व धर्मपाल समेत पांच मंत्रियों के इस्तीफे मंजूर, सरकार ने देर रात जारी की अधिसूचना

21 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
पति ने पत्नी को दिया तीन तलाक (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Moradabad

शादी के 42 दिन बाद ही पत्नी को दिया तीन तलाक, मामला दर्ज

21 अगस्त 2019

दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल ने मानहानि मामले में समन को दी चुनौती, भाजपा नेता ने लगाया था छवि खराब करने का आरोप

21 अगस्त 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
World

भारत के साथ व्यापार विवाद जल्द सुलझाए ट्रंप प्रशासन, इस महिला सांसद ने की अपील

21 अगस्त 2019

सुशील कुमार मोदी
Bihar

प्लास्टिक पैकेजिंग करने वाली 400 कम्पनियों को नोटिस - सुशील

21 अगस्त 2019

up finance minister rajesh agarwal resigns day before cabinet reshuffle
Lucknow

मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार से पहले छह मंत्रियों ने दिया इस्तीफा, नए मंत्री आज लेंगे शपथ

21 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री पी चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आईएनएक्स मीडिया केस में इंद्राणी मुखर्जी के एक बयान से फंसे चिदंबरम

पूर्व वित्त मंत्री और वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता पी चिदंबरम को आईएनएक्स मीडिया मामले में दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने गिरफ्तारी से राहत नहीं दी है। उनकी अग्रिम जमानत की याचिका खारिज हो गई है। अब उनपर गिरफ्तारी की तलवार लटक रही है।

21 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
जज सुनील गौड़
India News

चिदंबरम की याचिका खारिज करने वाले जज शुक्रवार को सेवानिवृत हो रहे हैं 

21 अगस्त 2019

येदियुरप्पा
India News

कर्नाटक: विधानसभा में पोर्न वीडियो देखने वाले दो विधायक भी येदियुरप्पा सरकार में मंत्री बने

21 अगस्त 2019

Top News
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

21 अगस्त 2019

पी चिदंबरम के घर पहुंची सीबीआई और ईडी
India News

कहां गए चिदंबरम? सीबीआई-ईडी की टीम घर पहुंची पर नहीं मिले, अब दो घंटे में पेश होने का नोटिस

21 अगस्त 2019

अभिनंदर वर्तमान
India News

अभिनंदन को पकड़ने वाला पाकिस्तानी कमांडो घुसपैठियों की मदद करते वक्त मारा गया

20 अगस्त 2019

इसरो अध्यक्ष के सिवन
India News

चांद की कक्षा में स्थापित हुआ चंद्रयान-2, इसरो प्रमुख बोले- 30 मिनट रुक गई थीं हमारी धड़कनें

20 अगस्त 2019

इमरान खान-शी जिनपिंग (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कश्मीर पर एक सीमा से ज्यादा पाकिस्तान के साथ नहीं जा सकता है चीन

20 अगस्त 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

मंदी की मार: सड़कों से गायब होने लगे ट्रक, सात करोड़ परिवारों की रोजी-रोटी पर संकट

20 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा- डॉक्टरों को अनिवार्य सेवा देने की नीति सही, सरकार को पॉलिसी बनाने का अधिकार

21 अगस्त 2019

Recommended Videos

आजादी से पहले ही शुरू हो गई थी आरक्षण की प्रथा

राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत ने एक बार फिर आरक्षण पर चर्चा करने की वकालत की है। भागवत ने रविवार को एक कार्यक्रम में कहा कि जो आरक्षण के पक्ष में हैं और जो इसके खिलाफ हैं, उन्हें सौहार्दपूर्ण वातावरण में इस पर विमर्श करना चाहिए।

21 अगस्त 2019

योगी कैबिनेट विस्तार 1:59

उत्तर प्रदेश की योगी सरकार का पहला कैबिनेट विस्तार, इन नए चेहरों के हैं शामिल होने के संकेत

21 अगस्त 2019

बाबूलाल गौर 2:19

लंबे समय से बीमार मध्य प्रदेश के पूर्व सीएम बाबूलाल गौर का निधन, अस्पताल में ली आखिरी सांस

21 अगस्त 2019

बॉलीवुड 5:58

राजकीय सम्मान के साथ हुई खय्याम साहब की अंतिम यात्रा

21 अगस्त 2019

अभिनंदन 1:23

भारतीय सेना ने मार गिराया पाकिस्तानी सैनिक अहमद खान, विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन को किया था गिरफ्तार

20 अगस्त 2019

Related

अयोध्या मसले पर सुनवाई
India News

मस्जिद या तो मंदिर ढहाकर बनी, या मंदिर के अवशेष पर:  रामलला विराजमान   

21 अगस्त 2019

असदुद्दीन ओवैसी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कश्मीर द्विपक्षीय मुद्दा, पीएम मोदी ट्रंप से फोन पर शिकायत क्यों करने लगे: ओवैसी

20 अगस्त 2019

मुख्य न्यायाधीश रंजन गोगोई
India News

टॉपर ने मुख्य न्यायाधीश के हाथों पदक लेने से किया था इनकार, अब यूनिवर्सिटी ने सफाई दी

20 अगस्त 2019

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप-नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पीएम मोदी ने डोनाल्ड ट्रंप से फोन पर की बात, सीमापार आतंकवाद पर हुई चर्चा

20 अगस्त 2019

अजीत डोभाल की अमित शाह से मुलाकात
India News

जम्मू-कश्मीर को लेकर अमित शाह की बैठक, डोभाल सहित कई शीर्ष अधिकारी थे मौजूद

19 अगस्त 2019

शेहला राशिद
India News

शेहला रशीद के खिलाफ शिकायत दर्ज, सेना के खिलाफ फर्जी खबर फैलाने का आरोप

19 अगस्त 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited