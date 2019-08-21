सेना मुख्यालय के पुन: संगठन के लिए रक्षा मंत्री ने विभिन्न प्रस्तावों को मंजूरी दी

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved various proposals for re-organisation of Army Headquarters. The approval has been given based on a detailed internal study conducted by the Army Headquarters. pic.twitter.com/tFMyZvC81W— ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
पूर्व वित्त मंत्री और वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता पी चिदंबरम को आईएनएक्स मीडिया मामले में दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने गिरफ्तारी से राहत नहीं दी है। उनकी अग्रिम जमानत की याचिका खारिज हो गई है। अब उनपर गिरफ्तारी की तलवार लटक रही है।
21 अगस्त 2019