भाजपा सांसद उदित राज बोले, भारत बंद के बाद से दलितों पर हो रहा अत्याचार

एजेंसी, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 08 Apr 2018 02:05 AM IST
उदित राज
उदित राज - फोटो : FILE PHOTO
भाजपा सांसद उदित राज ने शनिवार को आरोप लगाया कि दो अप्रैल के भारत बंद के दौरान भड़की हिंसा के बाद से दलित समुदाय के लोगों पर अत्याचार किया जा रहा है। देश के कई हिस्सों से ऐसी सूचनाएं मिल रही हैं। 
एक ट्वीट में दलित सांसद ने कहा, ‘लगातार ऐसी रिपोर्ट मिल रही हैं कि इस आंदोलन में हिस्सा लेने वाले दलितों पर अत्याचार किया जा रहा है। यह रोका जाना चाहिए।’ 





उन्होंने कहा, ‘बाड़मेर, जालौर, जयपुर, ग्वालियर, मेरठ, बुलंदशहर, करोली और दूसरे कई हिस्सों से न सिर्फ आरक्षण विरोधियों के बल्कि पुलिस के भी दलितों से मारपीट करने और झूठे मुकदमे करने की शिकायतें मिल रही हैं।

खास बात यह है कि उदित राज ने जिन जगहों का नाम लिया है, वे सभी भाजपा शासित राज्यों में हैं। उत्तर पश्चिम दिल्ली से भाजपा सांसद ने कहा कि ग्वालियर में उनके दलित संगठन के एक कर्मचारी के साथ मारपीट हुई है, जबकि उसने कुछ भी गलत नहीं किया था।

