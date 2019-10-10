शहर चुनें

Customs at Chennai Airport seized pythons and lizards on thursday

चेन्नई एयरपोर्ट पर अजगर और छिपकली से भरे बैग जब्त, दो गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई Updated Thu, 10 Oct 2019 06:56 PM IST
छिपकली और अजगर
छिपकली और अजगर - फोटो : ANI
चेन्नई एयरपोर्ट पर अजगर और अलग-अलग प्रजाति की छिपकली से भरे दो बैग को जांच के दौरान जब्त किया गया। कस्टम विभाग ने इस बैग को अपने कब्जे में ले लिया है। इस मामले में दो लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है।
अधिकारियों ने बताया कि उनके बैग से एक ग्रीन ट्री पायथन (हरा अजगर) और दो स्क्रब पाइथन (अजगर की एक प्रजाति) मिले हैं जो कि आस्ट्रेलिया के जंगलों में पाए जाते हैं। इसके अलावा दो ब्लैक ट्री मॅानिटर लिजार्ड (काली छिपकली), दो ब्लू स्पोटेड ट्री मॅानिटर और चार सैफलिन लिजार्ड भी मिली हैं। ये छिपकलियां इंडोनेशिया के जंगलों में पाई जाती हैं।
 


 
chennai airport custom chennai
