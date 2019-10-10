चेन्नई एयरपोर्ट पर अजगर और छिपकली से भरे बैग जब्त, दो गिरफ्तार

Tamil Nadu: Customs at Chennai Airport today seized 1 green tree python, 1 scrub python, 2 black tree monitor lizard, 5 emerald tree monitor lizard, 2 blue spotted tree monitor lizard,1 reisinger tree monitor & 4 sailfin lizard & detained two persons. Further probe underway. pic.twitter.com/Z1jcYjaVdS— ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
भारतीय सीमा में आ रहे ड्रोन को लेकर सुरक्षा एजेंसियां आपस में भिड़ रही हैं। सवाल ये है कि आखिर ड्रोन आने की जानकारी सबसे पहले किस एजेंसी के पास होनी चाहिए। दूसरा, अगर ड्रोन दिख रहा है, तो उसे जब्त करने या मार गिराने की जिम्मेदारी किसके पास है।
10 अक्टूबर 2019