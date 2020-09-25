देश में 58 लाख के पार पहुंची संक्रमितों की संख्या, 24 घंटे में सामने आए 86052 नए मामले

India's #COVID19 case tally crosses 58-lakh mark with a spike of 86,052 new cases & 1,141 deaths in last 24 hours.



The total case tally stands at 58,18,571 including 9,70,116 active cases, 47,56,165 cured/discharged/migrated & 92,290 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/MQbENGXCxF