Coronavirus Live Update : इस साल का रिकॉर्ड टूटा, पहली बार आज 26 हजार से अधिक मामले आए, 118 की गई जान

India reports 26,291 new #COVID19 cases, 17,455

recoveries and 118 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.



Total cases: 1,13,85,339

Total recoveries: 1,10,07,352

Active cases: 2,19,262

Death toll: 1,58,725



Total vaccination: 2,99,08,038 pic.twitter.com/IBV4z64xrx