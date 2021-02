Corona Update: 24 घंटे में 16,488 नए मामले, 113 की मौत, जानें दोबारा क्यों बढ़ रहा कोरोना का कहर

India reports 16,488 new #COVID19 cases, 12,771 discharges and 113 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry



Total cases: 1,10,79,979

Total discharges: 1,07,63,451

Death toll: 1,56,938

Active cases: 1,59,590



Total Vaccination: 1,42,42,547 pic.twitter.com/x57FSp6BLK