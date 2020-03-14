शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Coronavirus Rs 4 lakh paid as ex-gratia to the family of the person who will lose their life

कोरोनावायरस: मृतकों के परिजनों को मिलेगा चार लाख का मुआवजा, सरकार ने किया एलान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 14 Mar 2020 03:30 PM IST
coronavirus in china
coronavirus in china - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें
सरकार ने देश में कोरोनावायरस से पीड़ित मरीजों की सहायता का एलान किया है। गृह मंत्रालय ने कहा है कि कोरोनावायरस से मरने वाले व्यक्ति के परिवार को 4 लाख रुपये का भुगतान किया जाएगा, इसमें राहत कार्यों में या प्रतिक्रिया गतिविधियों में शामिल लोगों को भी इसका लाभ मिलेगा।
मंत्रालय ने कहा है कि सरकार ने राज्य आपदा प्रतिक्रिया कोष (एसडीआरएफ) के तहत सहायता प्रदान करने के उद्देश्य से कोरोनावायरस को एक अधिसूचित आपदा के रूप में मानने का निर्णय लिया है।

 
coronavirus india

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

