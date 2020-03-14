कोरोनावायरस: मृतकों के परिजनों को मिलेगा चार लाख का मुआवजा, सरकार ने किया एलान

Home Ministry: Rs 4 lakh will be paid as ex-gratia to the family of the person who will lose their life due to #Coronavirus, including those involved in relief operations or associated in response activities. https://t.co/duQCN1yVP7— ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2020
