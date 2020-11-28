शहर चुनें
coronavirus pm narendra modi live updates zydus cadila bharat biotech serum institute vaccine development

वैक्सीन का विकास: पीएम मोदी ने लिया सीरम इंस्टीट्यूट का जायजा, कोरोना वैक्सीन की प्रगति पर मिली अहम जानकारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पुणे Updated Sat, 28 Nov 2020 06:06 PM IST
coronavirus pm narendra modi live updates zydus cadila bharat biotech serum institute vaccine development
पुणे पहुंचे पीएम मोदी - फोटो : ANI

खास बातें

कोरोना वायरस के खिलाफ भारत में बन रही वैक्सीन का जायजा लेने के लिए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी शनिवार को देश की तीन प्रयोगशालाओं के दौरे पर हैं। वे सबसे पहले अहमदाबाद पहुंचे। जहां उन्होंने जाइडस कैडिला के प्लांट में कंपनी के टीके की डेढ़ घंटे समीक्षा की। इसके बाद प्रधानमंत्री हैदराबाद पहुंचे, जहां उन्होंने भारत बायोटेक के प्लांट में टीके के विकास की समीक्षा की। वहीं, इसके बाद  प्रधानमंत्री पुणे स्थित सीरम इंस्टीट्यूट पहुंचे, जहां उन्होंने कोरोना वायरस वैक्सीन के विकास और निर्माण प्रक्रिया की समीक्षा की। इस दौरान उन्होंने वैक्सीन के लॉन्च के समय, उत्पादन और वितरण व्यवस्था का जायजा लिया। यहां पढ़ें इससे जुड़े अपडेट्स-
लाइव अपडेट

06:48 PM, 28-Nov-2020

सीरम इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ इंडिया में टीम के साथ हुई अच्छी बातचीत- प्रधानमंत्री

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने ट्वीट कर कहा, सीरम इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ इंडिया में टीम के साथ अच्छी बातचीत हुई। उन्होंने अब तक की अपनी प्रगति के बारे में बताया। टीम ने टीका निर्माण को आगे कैसे बढ़ाया जाए, इस योजना के बारे में भी जानकारी दी। साथ ही कोरोना वायरस वैक्सीन के विकास और निर्माण प्रक्रिया की जानकारी साझा की। 
 
india news national narendra modi coronavirus vaccine zydus cadila bharat biotech serum institute
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

