Coronavirus Updates: असम में कोरोना के 786 नए मामले, अब तक कुल 14 की मौत

LiveCoronavirus Updates: असम में कोरोना के 786 नए मामले, अब तक कुल 14 की मौत
Diplomacy has adapted to new situation in wake of COVID-19 pandemic and has gone strongly digital: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 6, 2020
786 new cases detected in Assam on July 6, with 598 cases from Guwahati city. Total number of cases rise to 12522 including 7882 discharged cases, 4623 active cases and 14 deaths: State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma pic.twitter.com/cvNmu170fd— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2020
भारत-चीन के बीच गलवां घाटी में हुई हिंसक झड़प के बाद दोनों तरफ से शांति बहाल करने की कोशिशें एक कदम आगे बढ़ी हैं और चीन को पीछे हटने पर मजबूर होना पड़ा है।
6 जुलाई 2020