Home ›   India News ›   Coronavirus Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 July 7 Unlock 2 Day seven, Coronavirus in assam, bihar, delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, kerala, world

Live

Coronavirus Updates: असम में कोरोना के 786 नए मामले, अब तक कुल 14 की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 07 Jul 2020 01:41 AM IST
Coronavirus Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 July 7 Unlock 2 Day seven, Coronavirus in assam, bihar, delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, kerala, world
coronavirus in india - फोटो : पीटीआई

खास बातें

भारत में अबतक कोरोना के कुल मामले 6,97,413 हो गए हैं। इसमें से 2,53,287 सक्रिय मामले हैं जबकि 4,24,433 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। वहीं, 19 हजार से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। भारत में कोरोना वायरस के मामले रविवार को रूस से भी ज्यादा हो गए और वह तीसरे नंबर पर पहुंच गया। यहां पढ़ें भारत में कोरोना से संबंधित सभी अपडेट्स... 
लाइव अपडेट

01:39 AM, 07-Jul-2020

कूटनीति ने नई स्थिति के लिए अनुकूलता बनाई है: विदेश सचिव हर्षवर्धन श्रृंगला

कोरोना महामारी के मद्देनजर हमारी कूटनीति ने नई स्थिति के लिए अनुकूलता बनाई है और दृढ़ता से हम सभी काम डिजिटली कर रहे  है: विदेश सचिव हर्षवर्धन श्रृंगला
12:48 AM, 07-Jul-2020

Coronavirus Updates: असम में कोरोना के 786 नए मामले, अब तक कुल 14 की मौत

असम में सोमवार को 786 नए मामले सामने आए जिनमें से 598 केवल गुवाहाटी शहर से हैं। नए आंकड़े के मुताबिक राज्य में अब कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 12,522 हो गई। वहीं अब तक कुल 14 लोगों की मौत हुई है।


यहां पढ़ें 06 जुलाई (सोमवार) के सभी अपडेट्स
coronavirus corona in india covid 19 in india corona pandemic in india unlock 2.0 unlock 1.0
