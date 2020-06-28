Coronavirus Updates: असम पुलिस के 30 अफसर कोरोना पॉजिटिव, पुरी में 30 जून से कर्फ्यू

LiveCoronavirus Updates: असम पुलिस के 30 अफसर कोरोना पॉजिटिव, पुरी में 30 जून से कर्फ्यू
Curfew will be clamped in Puri district from 10 pm on June 30 to 10 pm on July 2 to prevent congregation of people during return car festival of Lord Jagannath in view of coronavirus pandemic: Official— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 27, 2020
A Superintendent of Police (SP) rank officer of Assam Police and 30 other ranks have tested #COVID19 positive. All are in good health: GP Singh, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Assam pic.twitter.com/uIzZ5lu7Pk— ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
पूर्वी लद्दाख में भारत-चीन के बीच सीमा विवाद में भले ही तनाव में थोड़ी कमी आई है और दोनों पक्षों के बीच कई स्तर पर बातचीत चल रही है लेकिन दोनों ही तरफ से हथियारों और सेनाओं की संख्या में बढ़ोतरी जारी
27 जून 2020