Home ›   India News ›   Coronavirus Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 28th june Unlock1 Day twenty eight, Coronavirus in bihar, delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, kerala, world

Live

Coronavirus Updates: असम पुलिस के 30 अफसर कोरोना पॉजिटिव, पुरी में 30 जून से कर्फ्यू

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 28 Jun 2020 01:15 AM IST
सैंपल लेते स्वास्थ्यकर्मी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI

खास बातें

  • भारत में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मामलों की कुल संख्या 5,08,953 हो गई है, जिनमें से 1,97,387 सक्रिय मामले हैं।
  • देशभर में 2,95,881 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं और अब तक 15,685 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। 
लाइव अपडेट

01:13 AM, 28-Jun-2020

विश्व में एक करोड़ के पार हुई कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या

बीते साल के अंत में चीन से पूरी दुनिया में फैल चुके फैले कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमण के मामले लगातार बढ़ते जा रहे हैं। वर्ल्डोमीटर के मुताबिक विश्व में संक्रमितों की संख्या एक करोड़ के पार चली गई है। उधर, मृतकों का आंकड़ा भी पांच लाख के करीब पहुंचकर 4.99 लाख पार हो गया है।
12:38 AM, 28-Jun-2020

तेलंगाना: 1087 नए मामले सामने आए

तेलंगाना में शनिवार को कोरोना के 1,087 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। जबकि 162 मरीजों को डिस्चार्ज किया गया है और छह मरीजों की मौत हुई है। राज्य में कोरोना के कुल मामलों संख्या अब 13,436 हो गई है। इनमें से 8,265 सक्रिय मामले हैं, 4,928 मरीज डिस्चार्ज हो चुके हैं और अब तक 243 लोगों की मौत हुई है। -स्वास्थ्य विभाग, तेलंगाना
12:25 AM, 28-Jun-2020

ओडिशा: पुरी में 30 जून से 2 जुलाई तक कर्फ्यू

ओडिशा के पुरी जिले में भगवान जगन्नाथ रथयात्रा की वापसी के दौरान कोरोना वायरस महामारी के प्रसार को रोकने के लिए 30 जून की रात 10 बजे से 2 जुलाई की रात 10 बजे तक कर्फ्यू रहेगा। -अधिकारी
 

 
12:16 AM, 28-Jun-2020

असम में एसपी समेत 30 पुलिस अफसर कोरोना पॉजिटिव

असम पुलिस के एक पुलिस अधीक्षक (एसपी) रैंक के अधिकारी और 30 अन्य पुलिस अधिकारियों की कोरोना टेस्ट की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। -जीपी सिंह, अतिरिक्त पुलिस महानिदेशक (कानून व्यवस्था) असम
 


 
12:01 AM, 28-Jun-2020

छत्तीसगढ़: 57 नए मामले सामने आए
छत्तीसगढ़ में शनिवार को कोरोना के 57 नए मामले सामने आए हैं, जबकि 52 मरीज ठीक होकर घर गए हैं। प्रदेश में कोरोना के मामलों की कुल संख्या 2,602 हो गई है। इनमें से 652 सक्रिय मामले हैं, कुल 1,937 मरीज अब तक ठीक हुए हैं और 13 मरीजों की मौत हुई है। -स्वास्थ्य विभाग, छत्तीसगढ़


यहां पढ़ें 27 जून (शनिवार) के सभी अपडेट्स
coronavirus corona in india covid 19 in india corona pandemic in india unlock 1.0
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

