Coronavirus Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 26th june Unlock1 Day twenty six, Coronavirus in bihar, delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, kerala, world

Live

Coronavirus Live Updates: बिहार में 215 नए मामले आए सामने, अब तक कुल 55 की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 26 Jun 2020 01:40 AM IST
Coronavirus Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 26th june Unlock1 Day twenty six, Coronavirus in bihar, delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, kerala, world
coronavirus in india - फोटो : पीटीआई

खास बातें

  • असम में गुरुवार को 276 नए मामले सामने आने से संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या 6646 हो गई है। 
  • तेलंगाना में गुरुवार को कोरोना के 920 नए मामले सामने आए और 5 लोगों की मौत हो गई।
  • महाराष्ट्र में 28 जून से अनलॉक-1 के चौथे चरण के तहत सैलून और ब्यूटी पार्लर खोले जाएंगे।
  • पुणे में गुरुवार को 725 नए मामले सामने आए और 16 लोगों की मौत हो गई।
  • बिहार में गुरुवार को 215 नए मामले सामने आए, अब तक कुल 55 की मौत।
लाइव अपडेट

01:38 AM, 26-Jun-2020

तेलंगाना में गुरुवार को कोरोना के 920 नए मामले सामने आए

तेलंगाना में गुरुवार को कोरोना के 920 नए मामले सामने आए और 327 लोगों को अस्पतालों से छुट्टी मिल गई, वहीं 5 लोगों की मौत भी हुई। अब ऩए आंकड़े के मुताबिक राज्य में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 11,364 है, जिनमें 6,446 सक्रिय मामले, 4,688 मरीजों को अस्पताल से छुट्टी और 230 मौतें शामिल हैं:- राज्य स्वास्थ्य विभाग

920 #COVID19 cases, 327 discharged & 5 deaths reported in Telangana today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 11,364, including 6,446 active cases, 4,688 discharged & 230 deaths: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/5TE54syWHL

— ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2020
01:38 AM, 26-Jun-2020

असम में गुरुवार को कोरोना के 276 नए मामले सामने आए

असम में गुरुवार को कोरोना के 276 नए मामले सामने आने से कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 6646 हो गई है। वहीं ऩए आंकड़े के मुताबिक अब तक 4033 मरीजों को अस्पतालों से छुट्टी दे दी गई है और 2601 मामले अब भी सक्रिय हैं। मृतकों की संख्या अब भी 9 है।

276 new #COVID19 cases reported in Assam today, as of 11:40 pm. Total number of cases in the state is now at 6646, including 4033 discharged, 2601 active cases, & 9 deaths: Himanta Biswa Sarma, State Health Minister pic.twitter.com/RkP3W355q6

— ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2020
01:35 AM, 26-Jun-2020
महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने  कोरोना रोगियों के उपचार के लिए बड़ी मात्रा में एंटी-वायरल ड्रग्स remdesivir और ravipiravir खरीदने का फैसला किया हैः- राज्य के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री राजेश टोपे
12:35 AM, 26-Jun-2020

Coronavirus Live Updates: बिहार में 215 नए मामले आए सामने, अब तक कुल 55 की मौत

बिहार में गुरुवार को 215 नए मामले सामने से राज्य में संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या अब 8,488 हो गई है। वहीं अब तक कुल 55 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है।

coronavirus corona in india covid 19 in india corona pandemic in india unlock 1.0
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

