Coronavirus Live Updates: बिहार में 215 नए मामले आए सामने, अब तक कुल 55 की मौत

LiveCoronavirus Live Updates: बिहार में 215 नए मामले आए सामने, अब तक कुल 55 की मौत
920 #COVID19 cases, 327 discharged & 5 deaths reported in Telangana today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 11,364, including 6,446 active cases, 4,688 discharged & 230 deaths: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/5TE54syWHL— ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2020
276 new #COVID19 cases reported in Assam today, as of 11:40 pm. Total number of cases in the state is now at 6646, including 4033 discharged, 2601 active cases, & 9 deaths: Himanta Biswa Sarma, State Health Minister pic.twitter.com/RkP3W355q6— ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2020
Maharashtra government decides to procure anti-viral drugs remdesivir and ravipiravir in large quantities for treatment of COVID-19 patients: State Health Minister Rajesh Tope— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 25, 2020
COVID-19 death toll in Bihar rises to 55; 215 fresh cases take state's tally to 8,488: Health department bulletin— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 25, 2020
देश में लगातार बढ़ रहे कोरोना वायरस के मामलों को देखते हुए रेलवे बोर्ड ने फैसला किया है कि 12 अगस्त तक सभी मेल, एक्सप्रेस, पैसेंजर, लोकल और ईएमयू ट्रेनों का संचालन नहीं किया जाएगा।
25 जून 2020