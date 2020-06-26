Coronavirus Live Updates: बिहार में 215 नए मामले आए सामने, अब तक कुल 55 की मौत

01:38 AM, 26-Jun-2020

276 new #COVID19 cases reported in Assam today, as of 11:40 pm. Total number of cases in the state is now at 6646, including 4033 discharged, 2601 active cases, & 9 deaths: Himanta Biswa Sarma, State Health Minister pic.twitter.com/RkP3W355q6