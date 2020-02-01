शहर चुनें

Coronavirus, IndiGo will be suspending its Kolkata Guangzhou from February 06 until February 25

कोरोनावायरसः इंडिगो ने छह से 25 फरवरी तक के लिए रद्द की कोलकाता-गुआंझोऊ फ्लाइट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Sat, 01 Feb 2020 11:57 PM IST
इंडिगो एयरलाइन
इंडिगो एयरलाइन
चीन में फैले जानलेवा महामारी कोरोना वायरस के कहर से दुनिया भर के देशों में हड़कंप मचा हुआ है। चीन में इस खतरनाक वायरस ने 260 लोगों की जान ले ली है और लगभग नौ हजार से ज्यादा मरीज पाए गए हैं।
विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन द्वारा कोरोना वायरस को अंतरराष्ट्रीय आपात घोषित किए जाने के बाद अब इंडिगो एयरलाइंस ने छह से 25 फरवरी तक के लिए कोलकाता-गुआंझोऊ और सात से 26 फरवरी तक के लिए गुआंझोऊ-कोलकाता फ्लाइट को रद्द कर दिया है।

इंडिगो ने अपने यात्रियों से इस असुविधा के लिए खेद जताते हुए कहा कि हम यात्रियों की परेशानी को समझ सकते हैं और हम उनके पूरे पैसे वापस करेंगे।
 

 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

निर्भया के दोषियों को होगी फांसी
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केस: कोर्ट ने तिहाड़ जेल प्रशासन और चारों दोषियों को भेजा नोटिस, कल सुनवाई

1 फरवरी 2020

