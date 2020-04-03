शहर चुनें

Coronavirus India Live Updates News in Hindi Covid 19 3rd April Tenth day of lock down Corona pandemic

Live

India Coronavirus Live: देश में अब तक 53 मौतें, संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 2069 हुई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 03 Apr 2020 09:06 AM IST
Coronavirus India Live Updates News in Hindi Covid 19 3rd April Tenth day of lock down Corona pandemic
भारत में कोरोना वायरस - फोटो : PTI

खास बातें

कोरोना वायरस का कहर देश में लगातार बढ़ता जा रहा है। आज राजस्थान में सात, यूपी के आगरा में पांच नए मामले सामने आए हैं। यह सभी तब्लीगी जमात में शामिल होने वाले लोगों के संपर्क में आने से संक्रमित हुए हैं। इसके साथ ही मुंबई के धारावी में एक डॉक्टर की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय के आंकड़ों के मुताबिक, पिछले 24 घंटों में 328 नए केस सामने आए हैं और 12 नई मौतें हुई हैं। देश में कोरोना से संक्रमित मामलों की कुल संख्या 2069 हो गई है। वहीं, कोरोना के संक्रमण की वजह देश में कुल 53 मौतें हुई हैं। अच्छी खबर यह है कि अब तक 155 लोग स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं या उन्हें अस्पताल से छुट्टी दे दी गई है। पढ़िए भारत में कोरोना वायरस से संबंधित सभी अपडेट...
लाइव अपडेट

08:31 AM, 03-Apr-2020

आगरा में कोरोना के छह नए मामले, शहर में 18 हुई संख्या

आगरा के जिला मजिस्ट्रेट प्रभु एन सिंह ने बताया कि आगरा में कोरोना के छह नए मामले सामने आए हैं। ये सभी उन 28 लोगों में से हैं जो दिल्ली के निजामुद्दीन मरकज में तब्लीगी जमात के कार्यक्रम में शामिल हुए थे। इसी के साथ आगरा में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मामलों की संख्या बढ़कर 18 हो गई है।
 
08:26 AM, 03-Apr-2020

मुंबई के धारावी में डॉक्टर कोरोना पॉजिटिव

मुंबई के धारावी में एक और कोरोना पॉजिटिव मामले की पुष्टि हुई है। कोरोना पॉजिटिव 35 साल का एक डॉक्टर है। रिपोर्ट आने के बाद डॉक्टर के परिवार के सभी लोगों को क्वारंटीन में रखा गया है। बीएमसी उनके संपर्क में आने वालों का पता लगा रही है। धारावी के जिस इलाके से मरीज मिला है उस इलाके को बीएमसी ने सील कर दिया है।
 
08:12 AM, 03-Apr-2020

राजस्थान में सात नए मामले, संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 140 हुई

राजस्थान में शुक्रवार को सात नए मामले सामने आए हैं। इनमें से टोंक में पांच और बीकानेर में दो नए मामले सामने आए हैं। ये सभी कोरोना पॉजिटिव उन मरीजों के करीबी हैं, जो दिल्ली में तब्लीगी जमात कार्यक्रम में शामिल हुए थे। उनके संपर्क में आने से  ही ये सभी लोग संक्रमित हुए हैं। इसी के साथ राज्य में कोरोना संक्रमित मामलों की संख्या बढ़कर 140 हो गई है। इनमें दो इटली के और 16 तब्लीगी जामात के लोग शामिल हैं। यह जानकारी राज्य स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने दी है।
 
07:59 AM, 03-Apr-2020

India Coronavirus Live: राजस्थान में आज सामने आए सात नए मामले, देश में अब तक 53 मौतें

हिमाचल में तीन नए मरीज, तब्लीगी जमात में हुए थे शामिल
हिमाचल प्रदेश के ऊना में तीन संक्रमित पाए गए। इन सभी लोगों ने दिल्ली के निजामुद्दीन में हुए तब्लीगी जमात कार्यक्रम में भाग लिया था। जिलाधिकारी के मुताबिक ये सभी लोग मंडी जिले के हैं लेकिन नकरोह गांव की मस्जिद में रह रहे थे। फ़िलहाल सभी को क्वारंटीन किया गया है।

57 विदेशी नागरिकों पर मामला दर्ज
सहारनपुर में उन 57 विदेशी नागरिकों पर मामला दर्ज किया गया है, जो दिल्ली में तब्लीगी जमात के कार्यक्रम में शामिल हुए थे। एसएसपी दिनेश कुमार ने बताया कि ये सभी विदेशी नागरिक यहां रह रहे थे और उन्हें अब पृथक कर दिया गया है, सहारनपुर से 20 लोगों ने भी जमात के कार्यक्रम में हिस्सा लिया था और वे सभी दिल्ली में क्वारंटीन किए गए हैं।
coronavirus india corona outbreak in india corona pandemic coronavirus covid 19 india
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

