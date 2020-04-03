India Coronavirus Live: देश में अब तक 53 मौतें, संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 2069 हुई

LiveIndia Coronavirus Live: देश में अब तक 53 मौतें, संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 2069 हुई
6 persons out of 28 people from Agra who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz, have tested positive for #COVID19. Total number of positive cases rises to 18 in Agra, of which 8 have been discharged: Prabhu N Singh, District Magistrate Agra— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 3, 2020
One more #COVID19 case confirmed in Dharavi,Mumbai.A 35-yr-old doctor has tested positive.His family put in quarantine,they'll be tested today for #Coronavirus.Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation tracing his contacts.Building where he resides in Dharavi sealed by BMC.#Maharashtra— ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2020
Two persons in Bikaner, who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, have tested positive for #COVID19. Total number of cases stands at 140 in Rajasthan, including 2 Italians&16 attendees of #TablighiJamaat in Delhi: State Health Dept https://t.co/KTWD6pwnnc— ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2020
देश में बढ़ रहे कोरोना वायरस महामारी को लेकर राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद और उपराष्ट्रपति एम वेंकैया नायडू, गवर्नरों, लेफ्टिनेंट गवर्नरों और प्रशासकों के साथ आज राष्ट्रपति भवन में एक वीडियो-कॉन्फ्रेंस करेंगे।
