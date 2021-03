Coronavirus Live: 12 दिन बाद दैनिक मामलों में गिरावट, पिछले 24 घंटे में आए 40,715 केस, 199 की गई जान

India reports 40,715 new #COVID19 cases, 29,785 recoveries, and 199 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry



Total cases: 1,16,86,796

Total recoveries: 1,11,81,253

Active cases: 3,45,377

Death toll: 1,60,166



Total vaccination: 4,84,94,594 pic.twitter.com/Oab1eSZfHJ