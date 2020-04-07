शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Coronavirus in India Live Updates News in Hindi Covid19 7th April Fourteenth day of lock down Corona pandemic

Live

Coronavirus in India Live Updates: देशभर में संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 4421 हुई, अब तक 114 लोगों की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 07 Apr 2020 09:25 AM IST
Coronavirus in India Live Updates News in Hindi Covid19 7th April Fourteenth day of lock down Corona pandemic
भारत में कोरोना वायरस - फोटो : PTI

खास बातें

कोरोना वायरस का कहर देश में लगातार बढ़ता जा रहा है। स्वास्थ्य और परिवार कल्याण मंत्रालय के मुताबिक, पिछले 24 घंटे में कोरोना से देश में पांच लोगों की मौत हुई है। वहीं, कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 4421 हो गई है। इनमें 3981 सक्रिय हैं, 325 लोग स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं या उन्हें अस्पताल से छुट्टी दे दी गई है और 114 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। पढ़िए भारत में कोरोना वायरस से संबंधित सभी अपडेट...
विज्ञापन

लाइव अपडेट

09:07 AM, 07-Apr-2020

देशभर में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 4421 हुई

देशभर में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या में लगातार बढ़ोतरी हो रही है। स्वास्थ्य और परिवार कल्याण मंत्रालय के मुताबिक, पिछले 24 घंटे में कोरोना से देश में पांच लोगों की मौत हुई है। वहीं, कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 4421 हो गई है। इनमें 3981 सक्रिय हैं, 325 लोग स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं या उन्हें अस्पताल से छुट्टी दे दी गई है और 114 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है।

विज्ञापन
09:02 AM, 07-Apr-2020

उद्धव ठाकरे के इलाके में लगाया गया यह पोस्टर

मुंबई में सोमवार रात बीएमसी ने सरकारी गेस्ट हाउस के पास एक कोरोना पॉजिटिव व्यक्ति के पाए जाने के बाद इलाके को नियंत्रण क्षेत्र (कंटेनमेंट जोन) घोषित करते हुए पोस्टर लगाया है। ये सरकारी गेस्ट हाउस मातोश्री (महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे के निजी आवास) के पास स्थित है।

08:57 AM, 07-Apr-2020
भारत सरकार ने 24 सक्रिय फार्मास्यूटिकल सामग्री (एपीआई) और उनसे बने फार्मूलों के निर्यात पर से प्रतिबंध हटाया दिया है। 

07:50 AM, 07-Apr-2020

हिमाचल प्रदेश में 14 नए मामले

हिमाचल प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री जयराम सिंह ठाकुर ने बताया कि अभी तक राज्य में 456 सैंपल लैब में भेजे गए थे जिनमें से 14 सैंपल कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। तब्लीगी जमात के 329 लोगों को क्वारंटीन किया गया है। तब्लीगी जमात के एक कोरोना पॉजिटिव व्यक्ति को टांडा मेडिकल कॉलेज में आइसोलेट किया गया है।
07:36 AM, 07-Apr-2020

भारत में कोरोना: देशभर में संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 4421 हुई, अब तक 114 लोगों की मौत

असम में 1182 लोग गिरफ्तार
असम में लॉकडाउन तोड़ने के मामले 1182 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है और 504 लोगों पर मामला दर्ज किया गया है।

यहां पढ़ें 06 अप्रैल (सोमवार) के सभी अपडेट्स

 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
coronavirus india corona outbreak in india corona pandemic coronavirus covid 19 india
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Ramayan
Television

रामानंद सागर के राम को टक्कर दे पाए सिर्फ बीआर चोपड़ा के राम, तब स्मृति ईरानी बनीं थी सीता

7 अप्रैल 2020

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
World

अमेरिका: राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप ने फिर मांगी भारत से मदद, कहा- आप दवाएं भेजें तो अच्छा, वरना..

7 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
coronavirus
विशेष

कोरोना: पूर्वांचल और बिहार से ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट... बाहर से आए मजदूरों ने बढ़ाया गांवों में संकट

7 अप्रैल 2020

ट्रेकर
Dehradun

Coronavirus: आईआईटी रुड़की के वैज्ञानिक ने बनाया कोविड-19 ट्रेसर एप, बताएगा आपसे कितनी दूर है कोरोना का मरीज

7 अप्रैल 2020

coronavirus
World

कोरोना: इक्वाडोर में सड़कों पर पड़े हैं शव, ताबूतों की कमी, उपराष्ट्रपति ने जारी किया यह आदेश

7 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
लॉकडाउन का असर
India News

Coronavirus: लॉकडाउन के बीच कैसा है देश के शहरों का हाल, देखिए तस्वीरें...

6 अप्रैल 2020

Coronavirus detected in Wuhan in late December China released first official timeline of corona outbreak
World

चीन ने जारी की कोरोना की पहली टाइमलाइन, वुहान में दिसंबर अंत में हुई थी वायरस की पहचान

6 अप्रैल 2020

योगेश्वर दत्त और अलका लांबा
Other Sports

पीएम मोदी पर अलका लांबा ने किया आपत्तिजनक ट्वीट, फिर पहलवान योगेश्वर दत्त से भिड़ गईं

6 अप्रैल 2020

लॉकडाउन
India News

लॉकडाउन दो हफ्ते बढ़ाने के मूड में है तेलंगाना, अन्य राज्यों में भी चल रहा मंथन 

6 अप्रैल 2020

Amitabh Bachchan
Bollywood

भारत के नक्शे की ऐसी तस्वीर साझा कर ट्रोल हुए अमिताभ, ट्रोलर्स ने याद दिलाई 'सूर्यवंशम' की जहर वाली खीर

6 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

क्या देश में लंबी हो रही है कोरोना से लड़ाई, बढ़ेगी लॉकडाउन की मियाद

सोमवार को कैबिनेट की मीटिंग में लिए गए फैसले, फिर एम्स के निदेशक डा. रणदीप गुलेरिया का देश के कुछ स्थानों में कोविड-19 स्टेज-3 में पहुंचने वाला बयान।

7 अप्रैल 2020

भारतीय रेलवे 1:36

कोरोना वायरस से निपटने के लिए रेलवे ने आइसोलेशन वार्ड में तब्दील किए 2500 डिब्बे

6 अप्रैल 2020

सांसद निधि 1:45

कोरोना से जंग में मोदी कैबिनेट के दो बड़े फैसले, सांसदों की सैलरी में 30 फीसदी कटौती, खत्म हुआ MPLAD

6 अप्रैल 2020

शरद पवार 2:11

एनसीपी प्रमुख शरद पवार का निजामुद्दीन कार्यक्रम को लेकर सवाल, पूछा- किसने दी कार्यक्रम की अनुमति

6 अप्रैल 2020

कोरोना 2:24

सड़क पर उतरे 'यमराज', कहा-कोरोना से बचना है तो घर में ही रहो

6 अप्रैल 2020

View More Videos

Most Read

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने जलाया दीया
India News

सफलतापूर्वक पूरा हुआ प्रधानमंत्री का नौ मिनट रोशनी बंद करने का आह्वान, ग्रिड पर कोई असर नहीं

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की अपील पर रविवार को रात नौ बजे से नौ मिनट के लिए देश भर में घरों के बल्ब और ट्यूबलाइट बंद होने से बिजली ग्रिड पर कोई असर नहीं पड़ा।

5 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी की अपील
India News

कोरोना वायरस से लड़ने की मुहिम में देशवासी एकजुट, 'रात 9 बजे 9 मिनट' का संकल्प

5 अप्रैल 2020

कांग्रेस नेता सुष्मिता देव (मध्य में)
India News

Coronavirus: प्रधानमंत्री जी, जनता दीया जरूर जलाएगी, लेकिन आप जवाब तो दीजिए - सुष्मिता देव

5 अप्रैल 2020

Tablighi Jamaat
India News

तब्लीगी जमात की घटना न होती हो काफी धीमी होती भारत में कोरोना संक्रमण की रफ्तार

5 अप्रैल 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

विश्व हिंदू परिषद ने उठाई मांग, तब्लीगी जमात और मरकज पर लगाया जाए पूर्ण प्रतिबंध

5 अप्रैल 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

कोरोना से निपटने में सफल साबित हो सकती है दक्षिण कोरिया की 3T नीति : टेस्ट, ट्रेस और ट्रीट

5 अप्रैल 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

मलयेशिया जाने की फिराक में थे आठ तब्लीगी, आव्रजन अधिकारियों ने विमान से उतारा

5 अप्रैल 2020

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited