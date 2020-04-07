Coronavirus in India Live Updates: देशभर में संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 4421 हुई, अब तक 114 लोगों की मौत

LiveCoronavirus in India Live Updates: देशभर में संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 4421 हुई, अब तक 114 लोगों की मौत
Increase of 354 #COVID19 cases, 5 deaths in last 24 hours; India's positive cases rise to 4421 (including 3981 active cases, 325 cured/discharged/migrated people and 114 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/OotvtHN18H— ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2020
Mumbai: Posters declaring a locality, a containment zone was put up last night by BMC after a #COVID19 positive person was found near a Govt guest house. The Govt guest house is located near Matoshree (private residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray). pic.twitter.com/ux1P5BFf2K— ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2020
The government of India lifts restrictions on 24 active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and formulations made from them. These APIs are now allowed to be exported. pic.twitter.com/FBYxT4jw0y— ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की अपील पर रविवार को रात नौ बजे से नौ मिनट के लिए देश भर में घरों के बल्ब और ट्यूबलाइट बंद होने से बिजली ग्रिड पर कोई असर नहीं पड़ा।
5 अप्रैल 2020