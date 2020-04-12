शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Coronavirus in India Live Updates News in Hindi Covid19 12th April nineteenth day of lock down Corona pandemic Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh

Live

Coronavirus India Updates: चार राज्यों ने 30 अप्रैल तक बढ़ाया लॉकडाउन, देशभर में अब तक 242 की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 12 Apr 2020 08:38 AM IST
Coronavirus in India Live Updates News in Hindi Covid19 12th April nineteenth day of lock down Corona pandemic Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh
भारत में कोरोना वायरस लॉकडाउन का 19वां दिन - फोटो : ANI

खास बातें

देश में लॉकडाउन के बीच कोरोना वायरस का कहर बढ़ता ही जा रहा है। आज लॉकडाउन का 19वां दिन है। वहीं, चार राज्यों के मुख्यमंत्री ने अपने राज्य में 30 अप्रैल तक लॉकडाउन बढ़ा दिया है। स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय की ओर से जारी आकंड़ों के मुताबिक देशभर में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की कुल संख्या 7529 हो गई है। जिसमें 652 स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं या उन्हें अस्पताल से छुट्टी दे दी गई है और 242 लोगों की मौत हो गई है। पढ़िए भारत में कोरोना वायरस से संबंधित सभी अपडेट...
विज्ञापन

लाइव अपडेट

08:30 AM, 12-Apr-2020

दिल्ली के लोग अब भी नहीं हो रहे सचेत

दिल्ली के आजादपुर सब्जी मंडी में आज सुबह लोगों की भीड़ दिखी और लोग यहां सामाजिक दूरी के नियमों का उल्लंघन करते दिखे। स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण के मुताबिक राजधानी में कोरोना वायरस के अब तक 903 मामले सामने आए हैं और 14 लोगों की मौत हुई है। जिला मजिस्ट्रेट उत्तरी ने शनिवार को डीसीपी उत्तरी-पश्चिमी और सचिव एपीएमसी को निर्देश दिया था कि सामाजिक दूरी के प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करने के लिए सभी आवश्यक उपाय किए जाएं और सामाजिक दूरी के मानदंडों का उल्लंघन करने वालों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की जाए। 

विज्ञापन
08:27 AM, 12-Apr-2020

लॉकडाउन के बीच ईस्टर के दिन भी चर्च बंद

देश में लॉकडाउन के बीच मुंबई के माहिम में ईस्टर के दिन भी सेंट माइकल और बांद्रा का माउंट मैरी चर्च बंद रहा। लोग चर्च के बाहर ही प्रार्थना करते दिखे।

08:05 AM, 12-Apr-2020

भारत में कोरोना: चार राज्यों ने 30 अप्रैल तक बढ़ाया लॉकडाउन, देशभर में अब तक 242 की मौत

चार राज्यों ने 30 अप्रैल तक बढ़ाया लॉकडाउन
कोरोना वायरस लॉकडाउन को लेकर संबंधित राज्य सरकारों द्वारा लिए गए निर्णयों के मुताबिक अब तक चार राज्यों- ओडिशा, पंजाब, महाराष्ट्र और तेलंगाना ने लॉकडाउन को 30 अप्रैल तक बढ़ाया है।



यहां पढ़ें 11 अप्रैल (शनिवार) के सभी अपडेट्स
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
coronavirus india corona outbreak in india corona pandemic coronavirus covid 19 india
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

चिंताजनक: भारत में साढ़े 7 हजार मरीज, पर मौतों की संख्या में चीन-अमेरिका और जर्मनी से आगे

12 अप्रैल 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
World

अजीब हालात: हंसते-बातचीत करते चंद घंटों में ही मौत के मुंह में चले जा रहे कोरोना मरीज

12 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
Covid 19 test kit
India News

कोरोना: आधे घंटे में जांच वाली 5 लाख किट भारत की जगह पहुंच गईं अमेरिका

12 अप्रैल 2020

लॉकडाउन
India News

लॉकडाउन बढ़ेगा: घोषणा आज-कल में, दो सप्ताह और संयम, 30 तक घर पर रहिए.. कुछ रियायतें संभव

12 अप्रैल 2020

अब्दुल माजिद
World

बांग्लादेश के संस्थापक मुजीबुर रहमान की हत्या में दोषी अब्दुल माजिद को हुई फांसी

12 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
Arun Govil
Television

आखिरकार वेरीफाइड हुआ रामायण के राम का ट्विटर अकाउंट, शेयर की सेट से 33 साल पुरानी तस्वीर

11 अप्रैल 2020

rajeev khandelwal
Bollywood

राजीव खंडेलवाल ने साझा किया अपना #MeToo अनुभव, बोले- 'निर्देशक ने कमरे में चलने को कहा'

11 अप्रैल 2020

lockdown
India News

केंद्र के फैसले से पहले ही इन राज्यों ने उठाया बड़ा कदम, 30 अप्रैल तक बढ़ाया लॉकडाउन

11 अप्रैल 2020

Mika Singh, Chahatt Khanna
Bollywood

चाहत खन्ना ने मीका सिंह के साथ साझा की बेहद खास तस्वीर, फैंस बोले- 'अल्लाह जोड़ी सलामत रखे'

11 अप्रैल 2020

लॉकडाउन के दौरान जांच में जुटी दिल्ली पुलिस
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली पुलिस के हवलदार पर लगा जमातियों की मदद का आरोप, फेसबुक पर लिखा- बॉर्डर पार करने में हो दिक्कत तो करें संपर्क

11 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

केन्द्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय के संयुक्त सचिव लव अग्रवाल ने लॉकडाउन पर दी ये बड़ी जानकारी

शनिवार को स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय के संयुक्त सचिव लव अग्रवाल ने बताया कि अगर लॉकडाउन नहीं किया गया होता तो कोविड-19 के मामलों में 41 फीसदी की बढ़ोतरी हुई होती और 15 अप्रैल तक देश में 8.2 लाख मामले सामने आए होते।

12 अप्रैल 2020

पीएम मोदी 3:08

लॉकडाउन: पीएम मोदी ने सभी राज्यों के मुख्यमंत्रियों से की बातचीत, जानिए किसने क्या कहा

11 अप्रैल 2020

अमेरिका 3:27

कोरोना संक्रमण: तीन तरह के होते हैं कोरोना वायरस, कैम्ब्रिज यूनिवर्सिटी की एक स्टडी में दी गई जानकारी

11 अप्रैल 2020

कोरोना पॉजिटिव 1:54

सैनिटाइजिंग के लिए सड़क पर ट्रैक्टर लेकर पहुंचे सांसद, देखिए कैसे लड़ी जा रही है कोरोना से जंग

11 अप्रैल 2020

लॉकडाउन एक्सटेंशन 1:08

देश में लॉकडाउन बढ़ना तय, दिल्ली के सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल ने किया इशारा

11 अप्रैल 2020

View More Videos

Most Read

लॉकडाउन में तीन जोन- सांकेतिक
India News

रेड जोन में नहीं होगी किसी गतिविधि की इजाजत, लॉकडाउन बढ़ने पर बन सकते हैं तीन जोन

लॉकडाउन की मियाद बढ़ाने के साथ ही सरकार प्रभावित क्षेत्रों में संक्रमितों की संख्या के आधार पर तीन जोन में बांट सकती है।

12 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
lockdown
India News

केंद्र के फैसले से पहले ही इन राज्यों ने उठाया बड़ा कदम, 30 अप्रैल तक बढ़ाया लॉकडाउन

11 अप्रैल 2020

कोविड अस्पताल-सांकेतिक
India News

586 कोविड अस्पतालाें में 1.10 लाख बेड तैयार, 11,500 आईसीयू बिस्तर भी शामिल

12 अप्रैल 2020

मुख्यमंत्रियों से बात करते पीएम मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कोरोना: मुख्यमंत्रियों के साथ पीएम मोदी की बैठक शुरू, लॉकडाउन बढ़ाने पर फैसला संभव

11 अप्रैल 2020

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी (file photo)
India News

लॉकडाउन: सभी राज्यों के सीएम से पीएम मोदी की बैठक, क्या-क्या कहा

11 अप्रैल 2020

मास्क और सैनिटाइजर- सांकेतिक
India News

सतर्कता: जब भी शुरू होंगी उड़ान, तब ले जाने होंगे मास्क, दस्ताने और सैनिटाइजर

12 अप्रैल 2020

पीएमओ
India News

Lockdown: अधिकारियों को निर्देश, सोमवार से मंत्रालयों में कामकाज करें शुरू!

11 अप्रैल 2020

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited