Coronavirus India Updates: चार राज्यों ने 30 अप्रैल तक बढ़ाया लॉकडाउन, देशभर में अब तक 242 की मौत

LiveCoronavirus India Updates: चार राज्यों ने 30 अप्रैल तक बढ़ाया लॉकडाउन, देशभर में अब तक 242 की मौत
Delhi: People make purchases at Azadpur Mandi. Dist Magistrate North yesterday directed DCP North West &Secretary APMC to take all necessary measures to ensure social distancing protocol is followed here&take strict action against those violating social distancing norms. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/MHuwMubgfC— ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2020
Mumbai: 'Basilica Of Our Lady of The Mount' in Bandra remains closed on #Easter today. Mass gatherings have been suspended here in view of #CoronavirusPandemic. pic.twitter.com/1OKp0r4YWo— ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2020
According to the decisions taken by the respective State Governments, Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra and Telangana have extended the #CoronavirusLockdown till 30th April; 4 states till now.— ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2020
लॉकडाउन की मियाद बढ़ाने के साथ ही सरकार प्रभावित क्षेत्रों में संक्रमितों की संख्या के आधार पर तीन जोन में बांट सकती है।
12 अप्रैल 2020