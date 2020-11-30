शहर चुनें
Live

Coronavirus Updates: डब्ल्यूएचओ प्रमुख ने कहा- कोरोना के प्रकोप से बचने के लिए इसका सोर्स जानना जरूरी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 30 Nov 2020 10:15 PM IST
coronavirus in india and world live update news in hindi 30th november 38772 new cases reported discharge active
कोरोनावायरस - फोटो : पीटीआई

खास बातें

देश और दुनिया में कोरोना वायरस के मामले लगातार बढ़ते जा रहे हैं। हालांकि भारत में दैनिक मामलों में लगातार कमी दर्ज की जा रही है। रविवार की तुलना में सोमवार को कोरोना वायरस के दैनिक मामलों में भारी गिरावट आई है। रविवार को जहां कोरोना के 41,810 नए मामले सामने आए थे। वहीं सोमवार को 38,772 नए मरीज मिले हैं। इस दौरान 443 लोगों की मौत हुई। भारत में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 94 लाख को पार कर गई है। वहीं दुनिया में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या 6,30,72,475 पर पहुंच गई है। वायरस से 14,65,181 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। वहीं 4,35,45,829 लोग वायरस को मात देकर घर लौट चुके हैं। यहां पढ़ें देश और दुनिया में कोरोना वायरस से जुड़े सभी अपडेट्स:-
लाइव अपडेट

10:10 PM, 30-Nov-2020

कोरोना वायरस का सोर्स जानना जरूरी- डब्ल्यूएचओ

विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन(डब्ल्यूएचओ) महानिदेशक टेड्रोस एडहोम घेब्रेयस ने कहा कि मैं आपको आश्वस्त करना चाहता हूं कि कोरोना वायरस को लेकर हमारी स्थिति बहुत स्पष्ट है। हमें इस वायरस की उत्पत्ति को जानने की आवश्यकता है क्योंकि यह भविष्य में होने वाले प्रकोपों को रोकने में हमारी मदद कर सकता है। ब्ल्यूएचओ प्रमुख ने कहा- कोरोना के प्रकोप से बचने के लिए इसका सोर्स जानना आवश्यक है।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

