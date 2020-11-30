Coronavirus Updates: डब्ल्यूएचओ प्रमुख ने कहा- कोरोना के प्रकोप से बचने के लिए इसका सोर्स जानना जरूरी

LiveCoronavirus Updates: डब्ल्यूएचओ प्रमुख ने कहा- कोरोना के प्रकोप से बचने के लिए इसका सोर्स जानना जरूरी
I would like to assure you that the WHO's position is very very clear. We need to know the origin of this virus because it can help us to prevent future outbreaks: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/RCjc15a9Ed— ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2020
