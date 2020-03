कोरोना वायरस: 24 घंटों में 42 नए मामले, चार मरीजों की मौत, 17 राज्यों में अस्पतालों का काम शुरू

42 fresh #coronavirus cases and four deaths related to #COVID19 have been reported in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases stands at 649: Lav Aggrawal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/84MweeSVuP

Govt is taking steps to ensure that production, supply or distribution of essential goods & services do not get affected during #CoronavirusLockdown. States are working to provide food & shelter to migrant workers: Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, MHA pic.twitter.com/bTJGanqTiV