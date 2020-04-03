शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   coronavirus due to lockdown alappuzha people cannot visit market so 50 year old sailor helping them

लॉकडाउन के बाद टापू में रहने वाले 60 परिवारों के पास जाकर सामान बेच रहे हैं नाविक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अलपुज्जा Updated Fri, 03 Apr 2020 12:14 PM IST
विज्ञापन
टापू में रहने वालों तक जरूरी सामान पहुंचा रहे हैं नाविक
टापू में रहने वालों तक जरूरी सामान पहुंचा रहे हैं नाविक - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
कोरोना वायरस के बढ़ते प्रसार को रोकने के लिए देश में इस समय 21 दिनों का लॉकडाउन लागू है। जिसके कारण केरल के अलपुज्जा में लॉकडाउन के बाद टापू पर रह रहे लोगों के पास शहर जाकर जरूरी सामान लाने के लिए यातायात का कोई साधन नहीं है। ऐसे में एक 50 वर्षीय नाविक 60 परिवारों के घर जाकर उनको चावल, अनाज और दूसरे जरूरी सामान बेच रहे हैं।
विज्ञापन


 
लॉकडाउन पीरियड में पाएं, अमर उजाला e-Paper Yearly Plan 1̶1̶9̶9̶ Rs.119 में
Click here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
coronavirus india lockdown sailor covid 19 essential items

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पीएम की अपील: पांच अप्रैल की रात नौ बजे देशवासियों से चाहिए उनके नौ मिनट

3 अप्रैल 2020

नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

वीडियो संदेश के जरिए पीएम मोदी का देश को संबोधन, बोले- सभी ने अनुशासन का परिचय दिया है

3 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

यूपी में अब लॉकडाउन का उल्लंघन करने पर आपदा एक्ट-2005 के तहत होगी कार्रवाई, सीएम योगी ने दिए निर्देश

3 अप्रैल 2020

भारत में कोरोना वायरस
India News

India Coronavirus Live: देश में अब तक 53 मौतें, संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 2069 हुई

3 अप्रैल 2020

coronavirus : British Citizen Sharon Cook from Lincolnshire battling with life and death in the hospital, said stay home
World

आपबीती : अस्पताल में जिंदगी और मौत से जूझ रही हूं... गुजारिश है-आप घर पर ही रहें

3 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
north korea
World

उत्तर कोरिया का दावा, बोला- हमारे यहां कोरोना नहीं, यह बताई वजह

3 अप्रैल 2020

Amitabh Bachchan
Bollywood

आर्थिक सहायता के लिए लगातार ट्रोल हो रहे अमिताभ बच्चन ने दिया जवाब, बोले- 'वो कर सकते तो समय ना होता...'

3 अप्रैल 2020

sneha ullal, salman khan
Bollywood

लॉकडाउन में भी बुलंद हैं ठगों के हौसले, सलमान की हीरोइन के साथ हुई धोखाधड़ी

3 अप्रैल 2020

Mumbai Dharavi
India News

कोरोना: एशिया के सबसे बड़े स्लम धारावी में संक्रमण बेकाबू होने का खतरा, मचा हड़कंप

3 अप्रैल 2020

लॉकडाउन
India News

Coronavirus outbreak: शोध में दावा-लॉकडाउन से कोरोना को हराने में सफल हो सकता है भारत

3 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited