Coronavirus Cases Today in India Latest News Updates: Covid 19 India records 40953 fresh more than 25 thousand cases only in maharashtra

Coronavirus: देश में 24 घंटे में करीब 41 हजार नए मामले, अकेले महाराष्ट्र में 25 हजार से ज्यादा केस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: कुमार संभव Updated Sat, 20 Mar 2021 10:19 AM IST
भारत में कोरोना मामले: प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
भारत में कोरोना मामले: प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : पीटीआई
देश में कोरोना का कहर एक बार फिर लगातार बढ़ता जा रहा है। पिछले 24 घंटे के दौरान 40 हजार 906 नए संक्रमित मिले, जबकि 23 हजार 623 मरीज ठीक हुए और 188 की मौत हो गई। केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय के मुताबिक, देश में कोरोना से अब तक कुल एक लाख 59 हजार 588 लोग अपनी जान गंवा चुके हैं।
स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय ने बताया कि देश में अब तक कुल एक करोड़ 15 लाख 55 हजार 284 लोग कोरोना की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। इनमें एक करोड़ 11 लाख सात हजार 332 मरीज ठीक हो गए हैं, जबकि सक्रिय मामलों की संख्या दो लाख 88 हजार 394 है। इसके अलावा अब तक चार करोड़ 20 लाख 63 हजार 392 लोगों को कोरोना वैक्सीन लगाई जा चुकी है।




 

india news national india coronavirus coronavirus in india covid 19 cases today in india covid 19 in india

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

