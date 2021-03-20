Coronavirus: देश में 24 घंटे में करीब 41 हजार नए मामले, अकेले महाराष्ट्र में 25 हजार से ज्यादा केस

India reports 40,953 new #COVID19 cases, 23,653 recoveries and 188 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry— ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2021
Total cases: 1,15,55,284
Total recoveries: 1,11,07,332
Active cases: 2,88,394
Death toll: 1,59,558
Total vaccination: 4,20,63,392 pic.twitter.com/QZPBjwC6TE
