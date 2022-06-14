Corona Virus Updates: महाराष्ट्र में कोरोना का प्रकोप हुआ तेज, मुंबई में वायरस के 1724 मामले आए सामने 

बीते कई दिनों से महाराष्ट्र में कोरोना का प्रकोप तेज होता जा रहा है। रोजाना कोरोना वायरस के मामले तेजी से राज्य में बढ़ रहे हैं। महाराष्ट्र में मंगलवार को कोरोना संक्रमण के 2956 नए मामले सामने आए। अकेले मुंबई में कोरोना संक्रमण के 1724 नए केस सामने आए हैं। इसके साथ ही मुंबई महानगर में संक्रमण दर 15.58 फीसदी पर पहुंच गया है।
Maharashtra reports 2956 new #COVID19 cases, 2165 recoveries and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases 18,267
According to latest report of NIV Pune, 2 more patients of BA.5 variants found in Thane city. They were found infected on 28 & 30 May & recovered in home isolation pic.twitter.com/Z4PQNtGkaT— ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2022
