Congress Tripura President Pradyot Debbarman resigned from his post on NRC issue

त्रिपुरा: एनआरसी के मुद्दे पर प्रदयोत देब बर्मन ने कांग्रेस प्रदेश अध्यक्ष पद से दिया इस्तीफा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 24 Sep 2019 11:48 AM IST
प्रदयोत देब बर्मन (फाइल फोटो)
प्रदयोत देब बर्मन (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook
ख़बर सुनें
कांग्रेस को त्रिपुरा में झटका लगा है। प्रदेश अध्यक्ष प्रदयोत देब बर्मन ने अपने पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया है। वह तब से पार्टी के अंदर विरोध का सामना कर रहे थे जबसे उन्होंने उच्चतम न्यायालय में एक याचिका दायक करके असम जैसे नेशनल सिटिजन रजिस्टर को राज्य में लागू करने की याचिका दायर की है। जब उनके ऊपर याचिका को वापस लेने का दबाव डाला गया तो उन्होंने इस्तीफा देने की धमकी दी थी।
congress national citizens register state president
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

