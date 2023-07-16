Odisha: कांग्रेस का बड़ा एक्शन, पार्टी विरोधी गतिविधियों के आरोप में दो नेताओं को किया सस्पेंड

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
कांग्रेस पार्टी ने अपने वरिष्ठ नेता चिरंजीब बिस्वाल और बाराबती-कटक विधायक मोहम्मद मोकीम को कथित पार्टी विरोधी गतिविधियों के आरोप में निलंबित कर दिया है। इससे पहले अखिल भारतीय कांग्रेस कमेटी (AICC) की अनुशासनात्मक कार्रवाई समिति (DAC) ने पहले बिस्वाल और फिर मोकीम को नोटिस दिया और उनसे इस मुद्दे पर स्पष्टीकरण मांगा था।
#WATCH | Odisha | On his suspension from the party, Cuttack Congress MLA Mohammed Moquim says "The decision was taken by the high command. it was a shock for me as I was not involved in any anti-party activities. We have always worked to strengthen the party... there is a… pic.twitter.com/nMvzlQYlcQ— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2023
