कांग्रेस ने मणिशंकर अय्यर का निलंबन किया रद्द, सदस्यता फिर से की बहाल 

Congress revokes the suspension of Mani Shankar Aiyar from the primary membership of the Party. He was suspended from the primary membership of the Party after he made a remark on Prime Minister during Gujarat elections. pic.twitter.com/rnexgJnkhw— ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2018
अगले साल होने वाले लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले विपक्षी दल गठबंधन कर लें तो एनडीए को कड़ी चुनौती मिल सकती है।
18 अगस्त 2018