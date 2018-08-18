शहर चुनें

कांग्रेस ने मणिशंकर अय्यर का निलंबन किया रद्द, सदस्यता फिर से की बहाल 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 18 Aug 2018 10:42 PM IST
पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री मणिशंकर अय्यर (फाइल फोटो)।
पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री मणिशंकर अय्यर (फाइल फोटो)।
पिछले साल गुजरात चुनाव के दौरान प्रधानमंत्री के खिलाफ अशोभनीय और विवादित टिप्पणी करने वाले पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री मणिशंकर अय्यर को कांग्रेस ने निलंबति कर दिया था। 
शनिवार को कांग्रेस ने उनका निलंबन रद्द करते हुए उनकी सदस्यता बहाल कर दी है। कांग्रेस ने मणिशंकर अय्यर को कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी कर उन्हें पार्टी ने निलंबित किया था। 

पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री मणिशंकर अय्यर ने  गुजरात चुनाव के दौरान प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के खिलाफ अपमानजनक टिप्पणी कर कांग्रेस को बैकफुट पर डाल दिया था। इससे पहले अय्यर की विवादित टिप्पणी के लिए राहुल गांधी भी उन्हें फटकार लगा चुके हैं। 


congress gujarat election mani shankar aiyar rahul-gandhi

