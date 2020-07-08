भारत-चीन विवाद पर कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता रणदीप सुरजेवाला के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से पांच सवाल

विज्ञापन

Dear PM,



National Security is sacrosanct.



Territorial Integrity is non-negotiable.



Pl answer-:



1. Is it correct that under the new protocol with #China, Indian Forces can’t petrol PP-14(Galwan Valley), PP-15(Hot Springs) & PP-17(Gogra)?



1/n pic.twitter.com/LT8j08JsJ4 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) July 8, 2020

2/n

2. Is it not true that there has never been dispute with #China on alignment of LAC in these three areas of Galwan Valley, Hot Spring & Gogra? (See Gen. D.S.Hooda’s comment) pic.twitter.com/pnE6NwGBFw — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) July 8, 2020

3/n

3. Why should India agree to creation of a “buffer zone” on its side of LAC?



4. Does it not go against restoration of “status quo ante” in Galwan Valley & other points? pic.twitter.com/9saJCuCExW — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) July 8, 2020

4/n

5. Why is #China not withdrawing from the ridges between Finger 4 to Finger 8 in Pangong Tso Lake area as also from Y Junction in Depsang Plains to the post Yr 2013 position? pic.twitter.com/bQ2sCf1n3G — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) July 8, 2020

कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता रणदीप सुरजेवाला ने भारत-चीन तनाव को लेकर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से पांच सवाल किए हैं। रणदीप सुरजेवाला ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल से मीडिया की एक रिपोर्ट का हवाला देते हुए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से पांच सवाल किए और उनका जवाब भी मांगा। उन्होंने कहा कि राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा अटल है और क्षेत्रीय अखंडता के साथ समझौता नहीं किया जा सकता है। रणदीप सुरजेवाला ने प्रधानमंत्री मोदी से जो पांच सवाल किए हैं, आइए आपको बताते हैं...क्या ये सच है कि चीन के साथ नए प्रोटोकॉल के तहत भारतीय सेना पेट्रोलिंग प्वाइंट-14 (गलवां घाटी), पेट्रोलिंग प्वाइंट-15 (हॉट स्प्रिंग्स) और पेट्रोलिंग प्वाइंट-17(गोगरा) में पेट्रोलिंग नहीं कर सकतीं?क्या यह सच नहीं है कि इन तीनों इलाकों गलवां घाटी, हॉट स्प्रिंग्स और गोगरा पर एलएसी की पंक्ति पर चीन के साथ कोई झड़प नहीं हुई, ये जनरल डी एस हुडा का बयान है।भारत ने अपनी तरफ एलएसी पर बफर जोन बनाने पर सहमति क्यों दी?क्या ऐसा करना गलवां घाटी और दूसरे इलाकों पर शांति बनाए रखने की स्थिति के विरुद्ध नहीं हैचीन पैंगौंग त्सो झील के पास फिंगर चार से लेकर फिंगर आठ तक की चोटी पर अपनी सेना को क्यों नहीं हटा रहा हैहालांकि इसके बाद रणदीर सुरजेवाला ने एक और ट्वीट किया और लिखा कि प्रधानमंत्री मोदी पूरा देश अपनी सेना और सरकार के साथ एकजुट होकर खड़ा है। ये आपका कर्तव्य बनता है कि आप देश की अखंडता की रक्षा करें।