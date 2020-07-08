शहर चुनें
भारत-चीन विवाद पर कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता रणदीप सुरजेवाला के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से पांच सवाल

न्यूज़ डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 08 Jul 2020 11:35 AM IST
कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता रणदीप सुरजेवाला (फाइल फोटो)
कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता रणदीप सुरजेवाला (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : पीटीआई

ख़बर सुनें
कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता रणदीप सुरजेवाला ने भारत-चीन तनाव को लेकर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से पांच सवाल किए हैं। रणदीप सुरजेवाला ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल से मीडिया की एक रिपोर्ट का हवाला देते हुए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से पांच सवाल किए और उनका जवाब भी मांगा। उन्होंने कहा कि राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा अटल है और क्षेत्रीय अखंडता के साथ समझौता नहीं किया जा सकता है। रणदीप सुरजेवाला ने प्रधानमंत्री मोदी से जो पांच सवाल किए हैं, आइए आपको बताते हैं...
पहला सवाल
क्या ये सच है कि चीन के साथ नए प्रोटोकॉल के तहत भारतीय सेना पेट्रोलिंग प्वाइंट-14 (गलवां घाटी), पेट्रोलिंग प्वाइंट-15 (हॉट स्प्रिंग्स) और पेट्रोलिंग प्वाइंट-17(गोगरा) में पेट्रोलिंग नहीं कर सकतीं?


दूसरा सवाल
क्या यह सच नहीं है कि इन तीनों इलाकों गलवां घाटी, हॉट स्प्रिंग्स और गोगरा पर एलएसी की पंक्ति पर चीन के साथ कोई झड़प नहीं हुई, ये जनरल डी एस हुडा का बयान है।




तीसरा सवाल
भारत ने अपनी तरफ एलएसी पर बफर जोन बनाने पर सहमति क्यों दी?

चौथा सवाल
क्या ऐसा करना गलवां घाटी और दूसरे इलाकों पर शांति बनाए रखने की स्थिति के विरुद्ध नहीं है




पांचवा सवाल
चीन पैंगौंग त्सो झील के पास फिंगर चार से लेकर फिंगर आठ तक की चोटी पर अपनी सेना को क्यों नहीं हटा रहा है





हालांकि इसके बाद रणदीर सुरजेवाला ने एक और ट्वीट किया और लिखा कि प्रधानमंत्री मोदी पूरा देश अपनी सेना और सरकार के साथ एकजुट होकर खड़ा है। ये आपका कर्तव्य बनता है कि आप देश की अखंडता की रक्षा करें।
india china news india china border congress bjp narendra modi randeep surjewala twitter

