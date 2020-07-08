भारत-चीन विवाद पर कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता रणदीप सुरजेवाला के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से पांच सवाल

Dear PM,— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) July 8, 2020
National Security is sacrosanct.
Territorial Integrity is non-negotiable.
Pl answer-:
1. Is it correct that under the new protocol with #China, Indian Forces can’t petrol PP-14(Galwan Valley), PP-15(Hot Springs) & PP-17(Gogra)?
1/n pic.twitter.com/LT8j08JsJ4
2/n— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) July 8, 2020
2. Is it not true that there has never been dispute with #China on alignment of LAC in these three areas of Galwan Valley, Hot Spring & Gogra? (See Gen. D.S.Hooda’s comment) pic.twitter.com/pnE6NwGBFw
3/n— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) July 8, 2020
3. Why should India agree to creation of a “buffer zone” on its side of LAC?
4. Does it not go against restoration of “status quo ante” in Galwan Valley & other points? pic.twitter.com/9saJCuCExW
4/n— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) July 8, 2020
5. Why is #China not withdrawing from the ridges between Finger 4 to Finger 8 in Pangong Tso Lake area as also from Y Junction in Depsang Plains to the post Yr 2013 position? pic.twitter.com/bQ2sCf1n3G
