"She Was Awarded The Padma Shri By The UPA Govt In 2013". Are You Serious? Is That Line Even Necessary To Pay Tribute To A Legendary Actress? Please Stop Politicising The Death. You Guys Are Disgrace To Humanity. Shame On You Congress. #Sridevi #RIPSridevihttps://t.co/gdPHFEIWE4— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) February 25, 2018
Seems these awards belongs to congress party , not India.Fools!— RK ।।राकेश कुमार।। (@Rakesh___Kumar) February 25, 2018
54 साल की उम्र में बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस श्रीदेवी का दिल का दौरा पड़ने से निधन हो गया है। वह भांजे की शादी में दुबई गई हुई थीं।
25 फरवरी 2018