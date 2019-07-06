शहर चुनें

कर्नाटक का संकट: भाजपा पर भड़की कांग्रेस, MODI का मतलब समझाया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 06 Jul 2019 08:03 PM IST
कर्नाटक में गहराए सियासी संकट से भाजपा को यहां सरकार बनाने की फिर आस जगी है। वहीं कांग्रेस हॉर्स ट्रेडिंग का मुद्दा उठाकर भाजपा को घेरने की कोशिश कर रही है। कांग्रेस नेता रणदीप सुरजेवाला ने भाजपा पर विधायकों की खरीद-फरोख्त का आरोप मढ़ते हुए पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी को निशाने पर लिया। उन्होंने मोदी का मतलब कुछ यूं समझाया- 'Mischievously Orchestrated Defections in India (MODI)' 
संकट के मद्देनजर के वेणुगोपाल बंगलूरू पहुंच गए। उन्होंने यहां कांग्रेस विधानमंडल दल के नेता सिद्धारमैया और दूसरे नेताओं के साथ मुलाकात की।
 


वहीं, मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे ने कहा कि इस्तीफा देने वाले सभी विधायक पुराने हैं, मुझे उम्मीद है कि वे लौटकर वापस आएंगे। 
 


बता दें कि कर्नाटक में कांग्रेस और जदयू की गठबंधन सरकार पर संकट के बादल छा रहे हैं। कांग्रेस और जेडीएस के 11 विधायकों ने इस्तीफा दे दिया है। इनमें कांग्रेस के आठ और जेडीएस से तीन विधायक शामिल हैं। कर्नाटक संकट ऐसे समय पर सामने आया है जब सीएम कुमारस्वामी देश के बाहर हैं। 

जदयू-कांग्रेस गठबंधन सरकार के 11 विधायक शनिवार को इस्तीफा देने के लिए स्पीकर कार्यालय पहुंच गए और अपना इस्तीफा सौंप दिया। विधायकों के इस कदम के बाद मुख्यमंत्री एचडी कुमारस्वामी की सरकार खतरे में दिखाई दे रही है और सरकार गठन को बेताब भाजपा के लिए रास्ता आसान होता नजर आ रहा है।

 

