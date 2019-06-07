चुनाव जीतने के बाद राहुल गांधी का पहला वायनाड दौरा, मतदाताओं का जताएंगे आभार

#ExpectedToday | Congress President Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad, Kerala for the first time after winning from the parliamentary constituency by 4,31,770 votes in Lok Sabha elections 2019. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/bvMc1NH6A0— ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
कर्नाटक में सत्तारूढ़ कांग्रेस और जदएस के बीच अविश्वास की खाई बढ़ती जा रही है।
7 जून 2019