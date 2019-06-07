शहर चुनें

Congress President Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad today

चुनाव जीतने के बाद राहुल गांधी का पहला वायनाड दौरा, मतदाताओं का जताएंगे आभार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 07 Jun 2019 06:22 AM IST
Congress President Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad today
ख़बर सुनें
केरल की वायनाड लोकसभा सीट से निर्वाचित हुए कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी क्षेत्र के मतदाताओं का आभार प्रकट करने के लिए आज वायनाड जा सकते हैं। इससे पहले कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष के आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल के जरिए यह जानकारी दी गई थी कि वह सात और आठ जून को वायनाड का दौरा करेंगे।
चुनाव जीतने के बाद यह उनका पहला वायनाड दौरा होगा।  गांधी इस बार दो लोकसभा सीटों अमेठी और वायनाड से चुनाव लड़े। अमेठी से भाजपा नेता स्मृति ईरानी ने उन्हें हराया। 




 

congress president rahul gandhi rahul gandhi wayanad lok sabha election वायनाड राहुल राहुल गांधी चुनाव
