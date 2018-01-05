Download App
Congress President Rahul gandhi slams modi government for Lokpal bill

राहुल ने मोदी सरकार पर फिर दागा सवाल, पूछा- बीत गए चार साल, कहां है लोकपाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 05 Jan 2018 05:09 PM IST
Congress President Rahul gandhi slams modi government for Lokpal bill
बीते दिनों गुजरात चुनाव के दौरान केंद्र की मोदी सरकार पर ट्विटर के जरिए एक बाद एक कई सवाल दागने वाले कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने आज फिर एक सवाल पूछा है।

राहुल ने लोकपाल का जिक्र करते हुए ट्वीट किया 'चार साल बीत गए हैं ये लोकतंत्र के हिमायती और जिम्मेदारियों से दूर रहने वाले लोग लोकपाल की अनदेखी पर आखिर चुप क्यों हैं?'
 


बता दें कि पिछले साल राहुल ने इस मुद्दे पर सरकार से सवाल किया था कि आखिर केंद्र सरकार राज्यों में लोकपाल की नियुक्ति क्यों नहीं कर रही। 

उन्होंने ट्वीट किया था 'कहते थे देंगे जवाबदेह सरकार, किया लोकपाल क्यों दरकिनार? GSPC, बिजली-मेट्रो घोटाले, शाह-जादा पर चुप्पी हर बार, मित्रों की जेब भरने को हैं बेकरार, लंबी है लिस्ट और ‘मौनसाहब’ से है जवाब की दरकार, किसके अच्छे दिन के लिए बनाई सरकार?'

बता दें कि मोदी सरकार ने 27 जुलाई 2016 को संसद में एक संशोधन पेश किया था जिसपर समाजसेवी अन्ना हजारे ने विरोध करते हुए कहा था कि इससे लोकपाल अधिनियम और कमजोर हो गया। इसके अनुसार सरकारी अधिकारियों के परिजनों (पत्नी, पुत्र, पुत्री व अन्य) को हर साल अपनी संपत्ति की जानकारी देने के जरूरत नहीं है। 
