आज फिर जब आमने-सामने हुए आडवाणी और राहुल गांधी, हुआ कुछ ऐसा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 14 Apr 2018 11:15 AM IST
Congress President Rahul Gandhi gives Respect to BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी का एक बार फिर बीजेपी के वरिष्ठ नेता लालकृष्ण आडवाणी से शनिवार को आमना-सामना हुआ। दरअसल मौका दिल्ली के संसद भवन में भीम राव आंबेडकर को श्रद्धांजलि देने का था। इस मौके पर राहुल गांधी बीजेपी नेता आडवाणी को सम्मान के साथ आगे ले जाते दिखे।
राहुल का एक हाथ आडवाणी की पीठ पर था और दूसरे हाथ से वह उन्हें रास्ता दिखा रहे थे। इस तस्वीर को देखकर वहां मौजूद लोग हैरान दिखाई दिये। हालांकि ऐसा पहली बार नहीं हुआ है, इससे पहले भी राहुल गांधी सार्वजनिक तौर पर आडवाणी के प्रति सम्मान प्रकट करते नजर आये हैं।

इससे पहले लोकसभा की कार्यवाही के दौरान राहुल गांधी ने आडवाणी को पहली पंक्ति की बेंच पर अकेले बैठे हुआ देखा था तो गांधी ने हाथ जोड़कर आडवाणी को नमस्कार कहा और उनके हाल-चाल पूछे थे। जिसके जवाब में आडवाणी ने कहा था कि मैं ठीक हूं लेकिन सदन नहीं। वहीं सदन परिसर में ही राहुल और भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह भी आमने-सामने हुए थे लेकिन दोनों ने एक दूसरे को पूरी तरह से नजरअंदाज कर दिया था।

हालांकि संसद भवन के अंदर पहली बार राहुल और आडवाणी के बीच बातचीत नहीं हुई है। इससे पहले संसद भवन पर हुए हमले की 16वीं बरसी पर भी राहुल ने आडवाणी की मदद की थी। अतीत में भी कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता से सदन के अंदर बातचीत कर चुके हैं।
 

 
 

rahul gandhi congress bjp lal krishna advani

