Mani Shankar Aiyar should stop giving such remarks, he has already been suspended. He should stay quiet. BJP can take advantage of this. I am writing to Rahul Gandhi ji asking him to expel Aiyar from the party: V. Hanumantha Rao, Congress on Aiyar's remarks on Pakistan pic.twitter.com/4QN4bbHvSO— ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2018
जम्मू-कश्मीर में आर्मी कैंप पर हुए आतंकी हमले के मामले में मजलिस-ए-इत्तेहादुल मुस्लिमीन (एमआईएम) के अध्यक्ष असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने बीजेपी और पीडीपी पर निशाना साधा है।
13 फरवरी 2018