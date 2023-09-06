Parliament New Session: संसद के नए सत्र का बहिष्कार नहीं करेगी कांग्रेस, जयराम रमेश ने दी जानकारी

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
#WATCH | Congress MP Jairam Ramesh says, "...We decided that we will not boycott the special session of Parliament. It is a chance for us to put forward the issues of the public & every party will try their best to put forth different issues..." pic.twitter.com/uQQ3X8dUTg
-
-
-
विज्ञापन विज्ञापन
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed