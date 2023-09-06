Parliament New Session: संसद के नए सत्र का बहिष्कार नहीं करेगी कांग्रेस, जयराम रमेश ने दी जानकारी

#WATCH | Congress MP Jairam Ramesh says, "...We decided that we will not boycott the special session of Parliament. It is a chance for us to put forward the issues of the public & every party will try their best to put forth different issues..." pic.twitter.com/uQQ3X8dUTg

और पढ़ें





उन्होंने आगे कहा, विपक्ष के बिना चर्चा किए संसद का विशेष सत्र बुलाया गया, इस पर सोनिया गांधी ने पीएम मोदी को पत्र भी लिखा है। किसी को भी इसके बारे में कोई जानकारी नहीं थी। पहली बार ऐसा हो रहा है कि हमारे पास एजेंडे का कोई विवरण नहीं है।



पार्टी ने यह फैसला मंगलवार को सोनिया गांधी की अध्यक्षता में संसदीय दल की बैठक और फिर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे के आवास पर INDIA गठबंधन के नेताओं की बैठक के बाद लिया। — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2023 उन्होंने आगे कहा, विपक्ष के बिना चर्चा किए संसद का विशेष सत्र बुलाया गया, इस पर सोनिया गांधी ने पीएम मोदी को पत्र भी लिखा है। किसी को भी इसके बारे में कोई जानकारी नहीं थी। पहली बार ऐसा हो रहा है कि हमारे पास एजेंडे का कोई विवरण नहीं है।पार्टी ने यह फैसला मंगलवार को सोनिया गांधी की अध्यक्षता में संसदीय दल की बैठक और फिर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे के आवास पर INDIA गठबंधन के नेताओं की बैठक के बाद लिया।

विज्ञापन